Faced with possibility of closure, Dowagiac nonprofit asks for community support

CASSOPOLIS — Area agencies have teamed up to help bring visibility to Cass County’s resource providers and help connect them to those who need them the most. Great Start Collaborative Cass County, United Way of Southwest Michigan and Heritage Southwest Intermediate School District have partnered to host a virtual community resources forum from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 4. The event will provide a space for community resource providers to present their organization and give updates on their services to the community. Service providers can either present live at the meeting or submit a prerecorded video.