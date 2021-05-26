Faced with possibility of closure, Dowagiac nonprofit asks for community support
DOWAGIAC — A Dowagiac nonprofit is asking the community for support after learning it is at risk of being shut down. Dawn East and Heather Matthews, of Hidden Acres Safe Haven, 50582 Pleasant St., Dowagiac, are fighting to keep the popular livestock shelter afloat after a visit from the Silver Creek Township Building and Zoning administrator determined that the facility has more animals than the traditional zoning laws allow.leaderpub.com