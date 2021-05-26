Cancel
Charles County, MD

Charles County Youth Orchestra Concerto Competition

By Charles County Youth Orchestra
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 12 days ago
The competition, which will begin at 1:00 p.m. on June 5, will be held at Christ Church, 112 Charles St, La Plata, MD. This year’s seven contestants will perform a recital before a distinguished panel of judges. The judges this year are Jody Gatwood, Professor Emeritus, The Catholic University of America and Claudia Chudacoff, concertmaster of both the Alexandria Symphony and the National Gallery Orchestra and retired concertmaster of the U.S. Marine Band’s White House Chamber Orchestra.

A reception will be a provided following the concert. In addition to giving monetary awards, the judges will determine the soloist for the Charles County Youth Orchestra’s winter concert.  The public is encouraged to attend this free concert.

For more information about the CCYO Concerto Competition please visit:

https://www.charlescountyyouthorchestra.org/ccyo-competition

CCYO is very grateful to Christ Church, La Plata, for the use of their beautiful facilities and to the Rotary Club of Charles County for sponsoring this concert

The Rotary Club of Charles County raises funds during its annual Lobster Festival, which is scheduled to be held on Sunday, September 26 th at the Charles County Fairgrounds. The Rotary Club of Charles County is a Community Service Organization made up of businesspeople and professionals who uphold the high ethical values of Rotary.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is one of the largest youth organizations in Southern Maryland providing music education and performance opportunities for talented young musicians in Charles County, Prince Georges County, St. Mary’s County and Calvert County.

The Charles County Youth Orchestra is sponsored in part by grants from the Charles County Arts Alliance, the Maryland State Arts Council, the Rotary Club of Charles County, MD and the Knights of Columbus of Accokeek, MD. Other major contributors include Potters Violins, Gailes Violin Shop, and the Neighborhood Creative Arts Center of La Plata as well as generous donations from individuals.

