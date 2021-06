Don’t let anyone tell you tell you you’re not camping just because you’re doing it so stylishly. Camping is a state of mind. So what if you’re bathing in a clawfoot tub in a climate-controlled building with walls and Turkish towels and a kitchenette? Did you know tented cabins exist? That’s right, you’re in a tent. And you’re looking off into the Texas Hill Country sky, with no streetlights or noisy bar-goers. You’re glamping!