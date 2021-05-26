Packers Start Freeing up Cap Space with Contract Restructures

With the 156th in the 5th round of the 2021 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Isaiahh Loudermilk out of the University of Wisconsin. The Steelers traded a 2022 4th round selection to the Miami Dolphins to acquire the pick to select Loudermilk, meaning that the team was seriously interested in adding him to the team. After the selection, GM Kevin Colbert and DL Coach Karl Dunbar acknowledged that they were afraid that Loudermilk wouldn’t make it to their next selection and given the positional fit he presented to their defense, they justified the trade to go get him. Coach Dunbar pointed to Loudermilk’s size and measurables as a clear fit for the 3-4 defensive end position in Pittsburgh’s defense, saying that there weren’t a lot of guys with his height and size in this year’s draft that matched the fit. Loudermilk played all over the defensive line for the Badgers but should figure to slide in to that 4i role while playing some 3 and 5-tech on defense.