Packers Start Freeing up Cap Space with Contract Restructures

By David Kaestle
fanduel.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers are strapped for cash, and made a move on Wednesday to free up some space. Green Bay restructured the contract of defensive lineman Dean Lowry, which freed up $2.488 million in cap space. According to Spotrac, the Packers are currently $18 mil over the cap, but...

