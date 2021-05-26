Cariuma Makes Footwear That’s Better For The Planet & Its People

The Nation of Plants, by Stefano Mancuso 2021. Other Press. Aside from religioso-spiritual responses to this question, the mantle of this awesome responsibility appears to be have been assumed by us humans. It’s an important, if somewhat daunting, task, so it’s reasonable to ask how are we doing with our planetary stewardship? On many counts the answer is “not very well”, being as we are in the Anthropocene with its attendant concerns over a Sixth Mass Extinction of living things (e.g. Gerardo Ceballos et al., PNAS 117: 13596-13602, 2020; https://doi.org/10.1073/pnas.1922686117), unsustainable agricultural practices, and a globally-declared Climate Emergency (e.g. William Ripple et al.). Since our current practices aren’t working out too well, is there another way to care for the Earth? Maybe there’s a set of guiding principles – other than the sheer greed and selfishness that seems to drive so much of what humans do – that would allow all to share Earth’s bounty, not just for the present but also far into the future? One hopes so. Whilst the hubris of humans will probably not permit them to cede power to another group of organisms to run the planet, is there a ‘planet-help manual’ that we could borrow from another group that would allow us to do things differently – and much better? Attempting to answer these really big questions – which are existential for our own species, and many others – is the laudable goal of The Nation of Plants by Stefano Mancuso, which book is here appraised.