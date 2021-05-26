Cariuma Makes Footwear That’s Better For The Planet & Its People

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleCariuma started with two good friends, a shared love of skateboarding and a decision to make game-changing skate shoes. This commitment to design which enhances durability, comfort, and performance has made Cariuma a top choice among skaters everywhere. Just look at the brand’s list of riders: Mike Vallely, Leandre Sanders, Gustavo Ribeiro, Kelvin Hoefler, Sean Davis, Jagger Eaton, Marissa Martinez, Tyler Peterson, Chris Pierre, Garrett Ginner… these are skaters who demand a little extra something from their shoes, and Cariuma is happy to provide.

