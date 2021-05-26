Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Police searching for man who shot driver in apparent road-rage incident in Northeast Washington

By Peter Hermann
Washington Post
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.C. police are searching for the driver of a gray Maserati who repeatedly shot at another vehicle in Northeast Washington during an incident motivated by road rage, according to an offense report. A woman inside the vehicle was struck by gunfire, and a child suffered minor cuts, apparently from shrapnel,...

www.washingtonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Report#Front Man#The Gunman#Road Rage#Border Police#Maserati#Northeast Washington#D C Police#Driving#Authorities#Firing#Eastern Avenue#Gun#Fire#Walking#Shrapnel#Lanes#Video#Attempts#Kenilworth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Aurora, COrockydailynews.com

1 person shot during road rage incident near I-25 in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – One person has been shot after an apparent road rage incident that started on I-225 and continued onto southbound Parker Road where several shots were fired. The Aurora Police Department said the suspect is in custody but has not been arrested or charged at this point....
Violent CrimesThe Lebanon Reporter

Update: Police seeking man in death of 72-year-old woman

UPDATE: The death of 72-year-old Gayle Wilson is being investigated as a homicide, and police are looking for her son as a person of interest in the case. Michael C. Wilson, 40, is wanted for questioning in the case, Sheriff John Plasse said. Wilson is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Subaru Outback with plate number 830TKR.
Charlotte, NCgreensboro.com

As road rage incidents increase near Memorial Day, N.C. troopers crack down on drivers

CHARLOTTE — As drivers hit the road for the summer this Memorial Day weekend, they’re encouraged to watch for road rage, as police say cases continue to climb. Calling road rage worse than ever, State Highway Patrol troopers have filed hundreds of charges in the past week against speeders and other aggressive Interstate 485 drivers during a pre-Memorial Day crackdown, Trooper Ray Pierce told The Charlotte Observer on Friday.
Farmer City, ILnewschannel20.com

Police search for driver who crashed into 2 mailboxes

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Farmer City Police are searching for the person involved in a hit-and-run crash. It happened between 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, and 7 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, in the 1200 block of West Clinton Avenue. Authorities say the suspect vehicle was traveling east...
Public Safetynewsfinale.com

Man charged after series of road rage incidents in Seaford

A man has been charged after a series of road rage incidents in Seaford, Adelaide, earlier today. Just before 10am, authorities were called to Tiller Drive and Commercial Road after reports there had been a number of road incidents. Police allege that the driver of a white ute, a 39-year-old...
Violent CrimesPosted by
The Independent

Two police officers shot after entering home in Maryland

Two police officers were shot multiple times by a suspect after entering a home in Maryland.A pair of deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office were seriously injured during the incident, the department has confirmed.Officials say that a family member of the suspect called the Charles County Sheriff’s Office and told dispatch the person was going through mental health episodes.The suspect was wanted for a parole violation relating to a previous assault, authorities say.CCSO’s police chief said the officers were shot after being let into the home in Waldorf, Maryland, by the family member and when they went upstairs to a room where the suspect was inside.It is not known if the deputies, who officials say are expected to recover from their injuries, returned fire.“We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can,” tweeted the department.Officials say that the suspect remains barricaded inside the home and has not ben in contact with law enforcement since the shooting.All other family members inside the home were safely evacuated.
Coconino County, AZmyradioplace.com

Road Rage incident lands Ash Fork man in jail

Coconino County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a road rage incident Monday that involved a firearm. Officials say the victim attempted to pass a water truck on Highway-64, when the water truck sped up and tried to prevent the victim from passing. The victim stopped on Espee Road to contact an emergency vehicle in the area and made contact with a Fire Chief. The water truck soon pulled in at which time 51-year old Robert Burgess Jr. of Ash Fork drew a gun and threatened the victim; three children were also present. The Fire Chief tried to intervene and stop the argument from escalating at which time Burgess drove away. Burgess and the gun were located. He was jailed on charges that included aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon and endangerment.