Undervaccination for COVID-19 found for individuals with schizophrenia

MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Individuals with schizophrenia are undervaccinated against COVID-19 compared with age- and gender-matched controls in Israel, according to a research letter published online May 18 in World Psychiatry. Dana Tzur Bitan, Ph.D., from Ariel University in Israel, examined COVID-19 vaccination among a total of 50,240 cases: 25,120 patients with schizophrenia and...

medicalxpress.com
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Pharmaceuticalsspectrumnews1.com

CDC study: 10K breakthrough COVID-19 cases found out of 101M vaccinations

Health officials and researchers are gaining a clearer view of just how effective COVID-19 vaccines have been in the early months after their rollout. A study from the Centers for Disease Control of Prevention found that there were just 10,262 breakthrough cases across 46 states among the 101 million people who were full vaccinated from Jan. 1 to April 30.
Science10NEWS

Scientists: For these individuals, immunity against COVID-19 could last years

Scientists now believe immunity against coronavirus could last years if you meet a couple of criteria. The new research is from two studies that looked at coronavirus immunity. Let’s connect the dots. Researchers have found that people who recovered from COVID and then were vaccinated could have long-lasting immunity and...
ScienceThe Weather Channel

New DNA Vaccine for COVID-19 Found Effective in Mice, Hamsters: Study

Researchers have successfully developed a vaccine that uses DNA encoding the coronavirus' spike protein, instead of the currently available mRNA vaccines. DNA vaccines are often hard to deliver into cells. But, the team from the National Health Research Institutes, Taiwan, coupled electroporation with the delivery of the DNA vaccination. The...
CollegesEmory Wheel

Emory to Lift COVID-19 Screening Requirement for Vaccinated Individuals

Starting June 7, fully vaccinated students will no longer need to “conduct regular asymptomatic screening testing,” Associate Vice President and Executive Director for COVID-19 Response and Recovery Amir St. Clair announced in a June 3 email to students. This change reverses previous guidelines stipulating that on-campus students must get tested weekly.
Mental Healthdallassun.com

COVID-19 pandemic effect on mental health

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): A study of over 59,000 Icelandic adolescents by a team of Icelandic and North American behavioural and social scientists found that COVID-19 has had a significant, detrimental impact on adolescent mental health, especially in girls. The findings published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry is...
Worlddeseret.com

Israel has found a possible link between Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and myocarditis

Israel’s Health Ministry said Tuesday it had found a small number of heart inflammation cases among young men who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Reuters reports. Israel’s Health Ministry said the inflammation cases (called myocarditis) “were likely linked to their vaccination,” according to Reuters. Per The Hill, the health ministry...
Jasper, INnewsnowdc.com

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Available to individuals age 12 and older

The Dubois County Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic to administer the PFIZER COVID-19 vaccine. This is an opportunity for any individuals over the age of 12 looking for an appointment. Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine and does require a 2nd dose that will be scheduled for you after the 1st dose is administered.
Oregon StateLa Grande Observer

2% of Oregon’s COVID-19 infections found in vaccinated people

SALEM — Officials reported Thursday, June 3, that about 2% of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Oregon in May were completely vaccinated — meaning an overwhelming 98% of those sickened by the coronavirus either were unvaccinated or were only partially vaccinated. A total of 398 Oregonians who’d received their...
Pharmaceuticalsthedoctorstv.com

Do Immunosuppressive Drugs Hinder the COVID-19 Vaccine?

The COVID-19 vaccine has provided protection to hundreds of millions of Americans, but for millions of people, their medications may interfere with how effective the vaccine is. CNN reports that taking immunosuppressive drugs may hinder the vaccine from working properly. June Tatelman, who takes these drugs to treat inflamed blood...
Public Healthsciencebasedmedicine.org

“COVID-19 vaccines are going to sterilize our womenfolk,” Take 2

Before there were safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use, such as the vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson here in the US, as well as AstraZeneca in Europe and elsewhere, those of us who have been countering the antivaccine movement for many years now were warning about the sorts of disinformation that antivaxxers would spread about them. We were largely correct, too, but I can’t really say that it took any particular brilliance or foresight to have been so correct. We simply knew that there is no truly new trope, pseudoscience, or disinformation in the antivaccine narratives and conspiracy theories; so all we did was to predict the repurposing of tried-and-not-true antivax lies. And so it came to pass beginning as soon as the vaccines neared approval under an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA that antivaxxers repurposed all their old tropes for COVID-19 vaccines, claiming that they were loaded with “toxins” (the lipid nanoparticles in the mRNA-based vaccines, given that they can’t contain aluminum, don’t you know?); blaming every death reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database on vaccines, when VAERS is not designed to determine causation and we would expect a large baseline number of deaths in the time periods covered by random chance alone; claiming that vaccines cause Alzheimer’s and prion disease; blaming the vaccines for cancer; resurrecting the favorite old trope of “shedding” from the vaccinated in the most risible manner possible; invoking evolution to predict the selection of more deadly coronavirus variants that could wipe out humanity; warning that the vaccines can “permanently alter your DNA“; and that they make females infertile. I will admit that there were a couple of new ones, albeit variations on a theme. For instance, because of the new mRNA- and adenovirus-based technologies used to develop the current crop of vaccines, antivaxxers have falsely referred to them as “experimental gene therapy” rather than vaccines, and, because vaccination in the shoulder can lead to transient inflammation of the lymph nodes under the arm, which has led to some unnecessary biopsies after mammography for breast cancer screening, antivaxxers have tried to claim that the vaccines cause breast cancer. So I guess I should say that there’s almost nothing new under the sun.
Public HealthThe Weather Channel

Individuals Advised to Look Out for Symptoms of Heart Problems After COVID-19 Vaccine Shot

Doctors are advising people to pay close attention to possible symptoms of heart problems, such as chest pain and shortness of breath, after being administered the COVID-19 vaccine. This is being advocated after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) vaccine safety group in the US said it was looking into "relatively few reports" of a possible link between heart problem and COVID-19 vaccines in young people.
Public HealthNew Scientist

Covid-19 news: Possible cause of rare vaccine-linked blood clots found

Preliminary research suggests rare blood clots linked to some covid-19 vaccines may be related to their DNA delivery mechanism. Researchers may have identified a cause of the rare blood clots associated with the Oxford/AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J) covid-19 vaccines. Preliminary research by Rolf Marschalek at Goethe University in Frankfurt and his colleagues indicates the problem is related to the method by which these vaccines deliver DNA instructions for the assembly of the coronavirus spike protein inside cells. This so-called viral vector technology is used in both the Astrazeneca and J&J covid-19 vaccines.
KidsEurekAlert

In youth, COVID-19 causes more complications than flu; fatality is rate

NEW YORK, NY--A new global study of 30-day outcomes in children and adolescents with COVID-19 found that while death was uncommon, the illness produced more symptoms and complications than seasonal influenza. The study, "30-day outcomes of Children and Adolescents with COVID-19: An International Experience," published online in the journal Pediatrics,...