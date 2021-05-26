Argentina Promises Crackdown in Wealth Tax Enforcement Launch
Argentina’s tax authority could seize goods and freeze bank accounts as it enforces the country’s controversial wealth tax on millionaires. Those who didn’t pay the one-time tax by April 16 face possible enforcement actions that had been previously suspended because of the Covid-19 pandemic, Administración Federal de Ingresos Publicos (AFIP) said Wednesday in a ruling. Hundreds of taxpayers, including soccer player Carlos Tevez, have taken the government to court to challenge the levy.news.bloombergtax.com