LOWELL – Lowell Memorial Auditorium welcomes Leonid & Friends: The Chicago Tribute on Thursday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale Friday, May 14, at 10 a.m. In just three short years, Moscow-based Leonid & Friends have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality and fire of American group Chicago.