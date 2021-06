Ten Broeck Mansion Re-opens for Tours May 14, New Exhibits, Free for Children in 2021. The Ten Broeck Mansion, home of the Albany County Historical Association, reopens for tours May 14. Tours are Fridays 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m., and Saturdays at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., and 3 p.m. Thanks to a generous anonymous donor, all children (up to age 18) are free in 2021. The Ten Broeck Mansion features new exhibits in its museum spaces, including displays in the formal dining room and parlors highlighting interest in Asian art during the 1800s. The basement features newly opened spaces showing the living and working spaces of servants during the 19th century.