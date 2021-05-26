Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Saturn Retrograde
Saturn Retrograde in Aquarius begins on May 23 until it goes direct once more on October 10. During this five-month period, we will be pushed to be more contemplative, especially air signs. Saturn in Aquarius wants to see the changes we have made, our motivations, and the goals for our future. Collectively, this transit will focus on society and its structure. From the individual point of view, we will be thinking about what we have done to help others.thoughtcatalog.com