Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Saturn Retrograde

June is a major astrological month filled with thrills, chills, drama, big love — and every feeling in between. Lovely Venus enters Cancer on June 2, softening up our hearts and tightening up our wallets. The solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10 is a time of reflection, change, and implanting new desires into our lives. Action planet Mars enters Leo on June 11, motivating us to fight for what we love. Soon after, on June 14, austere Saturn and rebellious Uranus square off for the second of three times in 2021. (The first time was February 17 and the third connection will be December 24.) This is a very fraught and intense energy that will create shakeups, breakups, and breakdowns. We are knocking down old structures or beliefs and building new ones then. Be kind to others and yourselves around this time, as this energy can be argumentative.