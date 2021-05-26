Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Here’s What Each Zodiac Sign Can Expect From 2021’s Saturn Retrograde

By A.T. Nunez
Thought Catalog
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturn Retrograde in Aquarius begins on May 23 until it goes direct once more on October 10. During this five-month period, we will be pushed to be more contemplative, especially air signs. Saturn in Aquarius wants to see the changes we have made, our motivations, and the goals for our future. Collectively, this transit will focus on society and its structure. From the individual point of view, we will be thinking about what we have done to help others.

thoughtcatalog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#Productivity#Libra#Capricorn#Saturn Retrograde#Virgo#Gemini Season#Taurus#Social Circles#Things#Unexpected Surprises#Air Signs#Time#Anxiety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Meditation
Related
LifestyleSHAPE

Your June 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

June is brimming with anticipation. With Memorial Day weekend behind us and the first official day of summer falling on the 20th of the month, the sixth month of the year plays host to the first blush of solid summertime. Thanks to longer, warmer days packed with plenty of sunshine, summer Fridays, and an appetite for embracing life in a whole new way, this month, co-hosted by buzzy Gemini and sentimental Cancer, feels like it could play host to a variety of magical opportunities.
LifestyleTODAY.com

June horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Consider this your PSA: Cosmically speaking, June is a very intense and super emotional month. Please be extra kind to yourselves and others. If we all act compassionately, then we can get through the tough and rough celestial energies together. These are the major astrological transits for June:. ● Romantic...
LifestyleElite Daily

I Can Tell The Supernatural Gift You Have Just By Your Zodiac Sign

So, what's your superpower? Truth is, everyone has a magical ability, it's just a matter of channeling it. If you believe in astrology, I can even tell you the supernatural gift you have, according to your zodiac sign. All 12 zodiac signs were blessed with a distinct charm and unique ability by the cosmic heavens — this includes you. When was the last time you channeled your magic? Tap into your zodiac sign’s powers and allow it to set you free.
LifestylePosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Saturday, May 15, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer. Aries (March 21-April 19) Stock the fridge because surprise company might appear on your doorstep. Almost certainly, something will change your home routine. (Hopefully, a small appliance does not break down or you don’t have a breakage.) Perhaps it’s unexpected news? It will be something.
LifestyleHypebae

Here's How the May Super Flower Blood Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

May’s Super Flower Blood Moon, occurring on Wednesday, May 26, is almost upon us. Taking place in the fiery and mutable sign of Sagittarius, the upcoming total lunar eclipse will be one of the most supercharged and super potent moons of the year. According to Sanctuary‘s resident astrologer Jane Sloan,...
LifestylePosted by
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for May 15, 2021: Leo, persistence eventually pays off; Virgo, share interesting ideas

BIRTHDAY STAR: Alexandra Breckenridge was born in Bridgeport, Conn., on this day in 1982. This birthday star portrays Melinda Monroe on “Virgin River” and Sophie on “This Is Us.” She also played Jessie Anderson on “The Walking Dead” and has voiced numerous roles on TV’s “Family Guy” since 2005. On the big screen, Breckenridge’s film work includes appearances in “Broken Vows,” “Other People’s Children” and “The Bridge to Nowhere.”
LifestyleHelloGiggles

Venus Is Entering Cancer. Here's What This Means for Your Zodiac Sign

Romantic planet Venus flirts its way through the tender sign Cancer from June 2nd to 27th. During this time, Venus will aspect lucky Jupiter, rebellious Uranus, dreamy Neptune, and transformative Pluto. This will be a time of growth, which will be hard as you are unwilling to exit your comfort zone when it comes to love and financial matters.
Lifestyletelegraphherald.com

Your horoscope

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Catch up with friends and relatives. Showing interest in others also will lead to valuable information that will help you make up your mind about something. Don’t overreact or overspend. GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take pride in what you do, and you will gain confidence. A...
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
AstronomyPedestrian.TV

This Mercury Retrograde Is More Intense Than Ever So Here’s What You Should Defs Avoid Doing

As I’m sure you’ll know by the oodles of fearful posts on Instagram, Mercury Retrograde has arrived and it will be wreaking havoc on our lives until June 22. While the same rules apply for all retrogrades (i.e. don’t sign anything, double check risky texts, allow extra time for travel etc etc), there are some additional things to look out for this time ’round as it coincides with both eclipse season and Gemini season.
LifestyleAllure

What June's Aquarius Horoscope Predictions Mean for You

The end of June brings red hot romance, but first you must survive an eclipse and two retrogrades. your sign's 2021 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Aquarius personality profile. Happy June, dear Aquarius! At the end of May, the stars encouraged you to navigate...
LifestyleElite Daily

Your June Horoscope Is Full Of Retrogrades And A Solar Eclipse

Despite the undeniable hindering effects stemming from Mercury, Saturn, and Pluto retrograde, the month of June will kick off at full speed, catapulting you toward the second half of eclipse season. Though the upcoming new moon solar eclipse on June 10 will play a prominent theme, your June 2021 horoscope is action-packed with a series of astrological transits.
LifestyleRefinery29

Your June Horoscope Is Here, & These Dates Will Mean Major Shake-Ups

June is a major astrological month filled with thrills, chills, drama, big love — and every feeling in between. Lovely Venus enters Cancer on June 2, softening up our hearts and tightening up our wallets. The solar eclipse in Gemini on June 10 is a time of reflection, change, and implanting new desires into our lives. Action planet Mars enters Leo on June 11, motivating us to fight for what we love. Soon after, on June 14, austere Saturn and rebellious Uranus square off for the second of three times in 2021. (The first time was February 17 and the third connection will be December 24.) This is a very fraught and intense energy that will create shakeups, breakups, and breakdowns. We are knocking down old structures or beliefs and building new ones then. Be kind to others and yourselves around this time, as this energy can be argumentative.
Lifestylekentlive.news

Weekly horoscopes: Astrology readings for week starting Monday May 17

ARIES (March 21 – April 20) A very practical and even mundane week lies ahead. Well, that is what is on offer, but the idea of that drives you to make some changes. The spark of mischief about you is hard to pin down, although imagination is in overdrive. What is for sure is that someone close is in for a bit of a surprise! A shortage of cash does not seem to be a worry, as you make up for it in energy.
LifestylePosted by
Well+Good

Pluto Retrograde Dominates Half the Year—Here’s Your Best Tip for Survival, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Pluto may be the smallest planet, but, astrologically speaking, at least, it’s not to be discounted. As a force that governs death and transformation, Pluto’s influence factored into the cosmic chaos and social upheaval that marked 2020’s intensity. Well, good news: Though it’s in retrograde transit for a significant portion of the year, there’s not too much to fear regarding Pluto retrograde 2021. While the cosmic event may bring some challenges, this retrograde—which started April 27 and lasts through October 6—is surprisingly common.
LifestyleWinston-Salem Journal

Horoscope: Sunday June 6

Your birthday June 6: Dream on, but not at the expense of your taking care of your responsibilities. You need to step up and do things according to well-thought-out plans, good organization and sound judgment. A logical approach to life, love and happiness is the best way to achieve what you desire. Be prepared to work hard.
LifestyleIn Style

How to Survive Mercury Retrograde In Gemini, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

If your emails are mysteriously getting caught in your outbox, texts from that hot dating prospect are making absolutely zero sense, and traffic or public transpo delays abound, chances are you're feeling the impending Mercury retrograde, which, even in its retroshade, has been proving to be a doozy. And, unfortunately, there's another one heading our way this week: From May 29 to June 22, trickster Mercury will be retrograde in mutable air sign Gemini.
Lifestylenewpaper24.com

Aquarius Each day Horoscope – Aquarius Horoscope In the present day – NEWPAPER24

You may be blissful as individuals round you prolong help. Enchancment in funds will make it handy so that you can make necessary purchases. Well being of some feminine member within the household might trigger worries. Chances are you’ll fall in love at first sight. You’ll not thoughts what individuals consider you at this time. Reasonably, you’ll choose not assembly anybody in your spare time and benefit from the solitude. Girls are from Venus and Males are from Mars, nevertheless it’s the day when Venus and Mars will soften into one another. Daydreaming just isn’t that unhealthy, supplied you generate some artistic concepts out of it. And you could do that at this time, as you could have ample time.