Surprisingly few women may have good heart health before pregnancy

By Thor Christensen, American Heart Association News
MedicalXpress
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than half of U.S. women entering pregnancy have good heart health, and those rates are falling, according to new research. Experts already knew poor heart health can have dire consequences for mothers-to-be. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of a mother's death during pregnancy and postpartum, making up 26.5% of pregnancy-related deaths, according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

medicalxpress.com
