Florida Georgia Line making tour stop in Omaha

Country music group Florida Georgia Line will be making a tour stop in Omaha on October 15 at the CHI Health Center. Tickets to the event go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

“Touring is back, y’all! This is the longest we’ve gone without being on the road, and we’ve been counting down the days until we can finally say – we’re going on tour! Thank you to our fans for all of your support with our new music over the past year, we truly can’t wait to bring these tunes to the stage,” shares FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. “We’re excited to see your faces, feel the energy, and bring some good vibes to your city this fall. Let's make some new memories!”

Members of the group's fan club can pick up tickets through an early access program on Friday, May 28 at 10 a.m. (local). Citi cardmembers will also receive early access on Tuesday, June 1 at 10 a.m. (local) until Thursday, June 3 at 10 p.m. (local) through Citi Entertainment. T-mobile customers also get special access.

If you’re not part of the above groups, you can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.ticketmaster.com/florida-georgia-line-tickets/artist/1580115 .

The 29-stop tour will kick off in Atlanta, Georgia on September 24 and end on November 20 in Seattle Washington.

