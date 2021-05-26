Amazon Buys MGM: What the $8.45 Billion Media Deal Means

At WWDC, Craig Federighi announced SharePlay, a new feature that will allow sharing of streaming content on FaceTime calls across the entire ecosystem. "We love enjoying shared experiences, and so we built SharePlay," Federighi said during the iOS portion of the WWDC keynote. "SharePlay is a powerful new set of features for shared experiences that you can enjoy when you're on a FaceTime call." — Apple's new feature includes music, movies, and TV shows, "while having a rich, real-time connection with your friends," he added. Users can also share their screens and bring apps into their calls. And this includes several major streaming services, although Netflix is not among the included services. In addition to Apple Music and the Apple TV app, these include: