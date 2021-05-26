Cancel
Business

Amazon Buys MGM: What the $8.45 Billion Media Deal Means

By Brent Ervin-Eickhoff
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to keeping consumer’s eyeballs glued to your streaming service, content is king. Perhaps that’s why news this week that Amazon is acquiring MGM for roughly $9 billion dollars wasn’t a surprise. After all, Discovery and AT&T recently just merged—offering more potential content for both Discovery Plus and HBO Max—and Disney+ has a massive library of new and nostalgic content to keep streamers happy for years to come. If Amazon Prime Video is worried about being outpaced by their competitors, an aggressive move like this nets them a lot without too much effort outside negotiations.

