From handfuls of cheerios in the darkest recesses of a baby seat, to dried muddy footprints up the stairs, handheld vacuums need to be the take anywhere machines that are ready to clean up messes in even the most awkward and hard-to-reach places.To that end, they need to combine lightweight operation with plenty of suction, all backed up with good battery life, so that you can be confident you’ll be able to finish the job before you run out of juice.Naturally, the dust bins are never going to be particularly generous on handhelds, so we focussed on how easy they...