Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Seth Rogen scorns comedians who complain about “cancel culture”

By Ella Kemp
NME
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeth Rogen has shared his thoughts on comedians who have complained about “cancel culture”. The actor and comedian was asked by Susanna Reid on Good Morning Britain whether he thought jokes in his movies might leave people “uncomfortable” today. “I think there are certain jokes that for sure have not...

www.nme.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Susanna Reid
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrible Things#Movies#Happy People#Scorns Comedians#Jokes#Comedy#Conversation#Culture#Criticism#Thoughts#Cultural#Scientology#Today#Rogen Scorns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiescannabisnewsworld.com

Coming to America: Seth Rogen's weed brand Houseplant

If you know anything about Seth Rogen, it’s probably that he really loves weed. He admits as much himself in a video he posted to Twitter earlier today. But what you might now know is that he’s been working on a weed brand, Houseplant, and that it’s now debuting in the US. In the minute-long video announcement, Rogen reveals that he’s been developing his weed company for nearly a decade and that flower, ashtrays, lighters, and ceramics will be available in the U.S. (cannabis flower in California only for the time being). Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can say that my company Houseplant's weed will be available in California next week! Also, Houseplant is making lovely Housegoods like ashtrays, lighters, and YES, even ceramics. https://t.co/TNjpWFhbWB pic.twitter.com/00xR8QKNH3— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 1, 2021 Rogen also tweeted a photo of one of his strains, Pancake Ice sativa, which is loaded with 33% THC, that Rogen claims to smoke every day. “All our strains are named after weather systems like we did with Pineapple Express,” he wrote in the thread. Rogen also revealed that the company produced vinyl records for all three of the strain types (Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid) with a mix of songs for each. While this may be a pleasant surprise to Americans, news broke of Rogen and creative partner Evan Goldberg’s cannabis company joining Canopy Growth back in 2019. At the time, Houseplant products were only available in Canada. But, to the delight of many, that’s all about to change. As of this writing, the Houseplant website is down due to a surge of traffic, according to Uproxx. Rogen’s history in weed culture is as cemented as anyone else’s at this point in his career. The 2008 film Pineapple Express…
Celebritiesthelaughbutton.com

Chris Rock says cancel culture has caused comedy to get “boring”

While Chris Rock is out on the interview circuit promoting his new film Spiral: From The Book of Saw, he stopped by The Breakfast Club radio show. While on the show, the topic of cancel culture came up. And as Rock is someone who first announced years ago that he stopped playing colleges when people started getting too offended, you can pretty much guess what his feelings on the subject would be.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Seth Rogen on How Tom Cruise Pitched Scientology to Him, Updates James Franco Relationship

The actor recalls an even more awkward moment he says Cruise could use as "blackmail" on him, and the one thing he believes kept him from converting right then and there. Seth Rogen recalls a close encounter with Scientology back in 2006 when he met up with Tom Cruise. But that wasn't even the most awkward part of that whole experience, as he explained on "The Howard Stern Show" on Monday.
CelebritiesComplex

Seth Rogen Says He’s Not Feuding With Ted Cruz But Simply ‘Pointing Out the Fact That He Is a Terrible Man’

Seth Rogen has never been one to mince his words when it comes to Ted Cruz, and he doubled down on his comments in a new interview with Stephen Colbert. After asking about Rogen’s marijuana company Houseplant, Colbert brought up Rogen’s latest comments directed at Cruz, specifically when he called him a “white supremacist fascist.” Rogen insisted it wasn’t quite a feud between them, however.
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Seth Rogen Recounts Hysterically Bombed '8 Mile' Audition

Seth Rogen recently put out a memoir titled Yearbook, and in it, Rogen recounts one moment in his career where he auditioned for the role of Cheddar in Eminem‘s biopic 8 Mile, bombing it together with his friend Jason Segel. The audition happened in 2002 and was “by far, the...
CelebritiesNYLON

Seth Rogen Said He Regrets 'SNL' Joke About James Franco Meeting Underage Girls

After decades of working side-by-side in Hollywood — starting as early as 1999, when the pair both appeared in the gone-too-soon cult classic teen dramedy Freaks and Geeks — Seth Rogen and James Franco will apparently be working together no more. Following numerous allegations of sexual misconduct made against Franco, Rogen has finally stepped up to publicly declare that he has no plans to work with the disgraced actor anymore.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Seth Rogen Drags 'Fascist' Ted Cruz on Colbert, Cruz Hits Back

Rogen also said the Senator is a "terrible man whose words have resulted in death" on Colbert. The war of words between Ted Cruz and Seth Rogen came back in full force this week, with the Texas Senator hitting back at the actor for insulting him on Thursday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
MoviesComplex

Seth Rogen Says ‘8 Mile’ Audition Was the ‘Weirdest’ of His Career

In his new memoir Yearbook, Seth Rogen detailed a scarring audition he experienced in 2002, when he went out for the role of Cheddar in the Eminem biopic 8 Mile. Rogen admitted that the audition was, “by far, the weirdest audition I ever did.” The movie’s casting director apparently wasn’t comfortable reading lines to Rogen off-camera because of how “rappery” the dialogue was. To combat this, the director asked that those auditioning bring in someone to read alongside them.
MoviesEW.com

Seth Rogen says Nicolas Cage wanted to play 'a white Jamaican guy' in The Green Hornet

Hopefully we never run out of Nicolas Cage stories. Seth Rogen told a new one on The Howard Stern Show this week while promoting his new essay collection, Yearbook. According to Rogen, Cage expressed interest in appearing in The Green Hornet, the 2011 superhero film Rogen starred in alongside Jay Chou. Naturally, Cage had some very out-there ideas about what kind of character he should play.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Seth Rogen & Jason Segal Once Auditioned For Eminem's "8 Mile"

Seth Rogen says that he and his Freaks & Geeks co-star Jason Segel both auditioned for the role of Cheddar in Eminem's iconic film, 8 Mile, which he recalled in his new memoir, Yearbook. “Auditioning is embarrassing in the best of times. Add the fact that one of my best...