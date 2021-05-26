Cancel
Property Crimes

Bryan PD: Multiple firearms stolen from vehicles reported, likely due to unlocked cars

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F28l9_0aCAviNS00

Bryan Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors after multiple reports of vehicle burglaries overnight.

The burglars were reportedly targeting unlocked vehicles and were able to steal multiple firearms.

According to Bryan PD , said stolen firearms were eventually recovered, along with other various items of value.

Three arrests have been made since, all teenagers from the Brazos Valley, including Plantersville, Millican, and Navasota.

"Please help us keep our community safe by removing valuables, including firearms, from vehicles and locking your doors. If your vehicle was broken into last night, and you haven’t yet reported it, please call (979)361-3888 to file a report." Bryan PD shared on Twitter .

25 News KXXV and KRHD

25 News KXXV and KRHD

