Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Hyde Park, NY

New testimony in Durst murder trial

By Samuele Petruccelli
theislandnow.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a 14-month recess, the murder trial of Robert Durst has restarted in Los Angeles with testimony stating that Kathie Durst, his wife and former resident of New Hyde Park, was discontented on the night she went missing. The New Hyde Park Memorial High School graduate was noticeably “not happy,”...

theislandnow.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Hyde Park, NY
City
New Hyde Park, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Real Estate#Susan Park#The New York Daily News#The Daily News#Hbo#Husband#Filmmaker Andrew Jarecki#Heir#Los Angeles#Galveston#Dinner#Mutters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.