For avid Bay Area theatergoers, the name Stacy Ross elicits an instant sense of intimacy. For decades now, the consummate actress has played so many memorable roles, from Lady Macbeth and Leni Riefenstahl to Hedda Gabler, on so many stages, that many of us feel not only that we know her but also that we’re rather close friends. She comes across as the kind of old pal who deserves a hug.