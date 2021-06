The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus across New York State has reached a new record low, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday. The state reported 371 people are being treated at a hospital for the virus, the lowest since the pandemic began, according to Cuomo. This breaks the previous low record set in September 10th, 2020 when 410 people were in the hospital for the virus. Five peopled died on Friday because of the virus, according to the state. They include one person in Brooklyn and another in Queens. The state's seven-day positivity average for COVID-19 on Friday was .36%.