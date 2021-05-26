Bike rodeo benefits North Brunswick Food Bank

The North Brunswick Library will hold the following programs for adults during June:. Using a Grid for Drawing with April Zay on June 7 at 7 p.m. Participants in this virtual workshop will learn how to create and use a grid to enlarge drawings or make accurate drawings from photographs. You’ll need a printout or photocopy of a photograph you wish to draw. Any size is fine, but preferably between 4″x6″ and 8″x10″. Printouts can be black and white or color.