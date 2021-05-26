Cancel
Middlesex County, NJ

Bike rodeo benefits North Brunswick Food Bank

The North Brunswick Public Library hosted an outdoor Bike Rodeo and Food Drive, in collaboration with Keep Middlesex Moving, the Mobile Family Success Center of Middlesex County, and the North Brunswick Food Bank, outside the library on May 23. Children in grades 1-6, along with their parents/guardians, were invited to bring their bicycles to the library parking lot to ride through an obstacle course while learning about bike safety. PHOTO COURTESY OF RYAN MILLER.

