Host Jeremy C. Park talks with Dan Ryan, CEO and President of Ryan Partners, who discusses his company’s three areas of expertise with helping organizations identify and acquire key leadership to grow and sustain their businesses, working with business owners to help them develop an exit strategy from their business, and then leading peer groups of business owners and leaders through an organization called Vistage. During the interview, Dan elaborates more on each area of his business, talks about trends, tips and recommendations, and more.