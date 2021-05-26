Cancel
Simone Biles Is Psyching Out The Competition Before The Tokyo Olympics Even Begin

By J.R. Gamble
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles is already recognized as the greatest and most decorated gymnast to ever do it and she added to her legend last Saturday night at the US Classic. Biles pulled off an amazing Yurchenko double pike, a notoriously dangerous skill that features a roundoff-back-handspring entry to the vaulting table and then executes two-straight-legged flips.

Simone Biles
Michael Jordan
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Sports
