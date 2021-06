With three of the defendants in Dr. Craig Wright’s Stolen Bitcoin case being formally served this week, more details about the lawsuit have emerged. In particular, counsel for the plaintiff filed a 30-page witness statement provided by Dr. Wright in connection with the case. In it, he sheds more light on the 2020 hack which led to his losing access to 111,000 Bitcoin and the origin of the coins themselves—both matters which have been the target of speculation since news of the hack broke in 2020.