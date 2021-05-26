Cancel
Akron, OH

Severe Thunderstorm Watch canceled for Wednesday evening

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
Posted by 
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZttOZ_0aCAvCKK00

Update: All Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Warnings have been canceled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been canceled for Portage County Wednesday as the strength of wind gusts decreases to 30-40 mph.

A large tree fell on a parked car on Lansing Drive in Akron. Akron was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning. At one point during the storm, 60 mph wind gusts were reported.

Joe McGee.
Large tree fell on a parked car on Lansing Road in Akron.
A large tree fell on a vehicle parked on Lansing Road in Akron.
A large tree fell on a vehicle parked on Lansing Road in Akron.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect for Holmes, Portage, Summit, Stark, Mahoning, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

The watch is in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The best chance for severe storms is east of I-77.

The main threat for today is damaging wind gusts that exceed 50 mph. There is also the possibility of isolated large hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. We are in need of some rain, but heavy rain is likely in the strongest storms.

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were briefly issued for Portage, Summit and Stark counties at around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, but those warnings were downgraded back to watches at around 2 p.m.

RELATED: Strong to severe storms with damaging wind gusts possible Wednesday

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

