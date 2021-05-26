Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Crawley College: Psychiatric report for teen charged after gunshots at college

BBC
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenager accused of carrying an imitation firearm and a knife on to a college campus will be assessed to see if he is fit to enter a plea. Sandijs Dreimanis is also accused of two counts of assault at Crawley College in West Sussex on 26 April. Lawyers for...

www.bbc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Psychiatric Assessment#Accused Of Assault#Teen#The Assault#Court Hearing#Crawley College#Lewes Crown Court#Instagram#Gunshots#Armed Officers#West Sussex#Plea#July#Mr Dreimanis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Twitter
News Break
BBC
News Break
Facebook
Related
TrafficBBC

Ambulance crash: Drink-drive arrest after Dukinfield collision

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following a collision involving a car and an ambulance. The crash happened on King Street in Dukinfield at about 01:00 BST, Greater Manchester Police said. A spokesman for the force said: "At least one woman and three men made off from...
MinoritiesBBC

Arrests after family racially abused in Wolverhampton park

Two boys have been arrested after a video was shared online showing a family being racially abused. Police received reports of the attack at Wolverhampton's West Park on Saturday evening. Footage shared on social media shows teens shouting highly offensive terms at the family and threatening violence. Two boys from...
Hawaii StateNY Daily News

Nebraska college student reported missing in Hawaii

A senior at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been reported missing after he never went home after a trip to Hawaii. Samuel Joseph Martinez, 23, flew to Kauaʿi on May 12 to go hiking and camping and was due home on May 25, but never got on his return flight, according to the Kauaʿi Police Department.
Azusa, CAEast Bay Times

Southern California college locked down after reports of shots fired near campus

Azusa Pacific University ordered students and staff to shelter in place on Sunday after a report of apparent gun shots near campus. Police at the university said there was an emergency near the campus at around 12:30 p.m., with administrators saying about an hour later that there was “gun shot activity” nearby. That prompted the lockdown.
Violent Crimesinews.co.uk

Dea-John Reid: Two more teenagers charged with murder

Two more teenagers have been charged with the murder of 14-year-old Dea-John Reid, who was fatally stabbed in Birmingham last month. A 14-year-old boy from Wolverhampton and a 16-year-old boy from Great Barr have been remanded in custody to appear before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 7 June, West Midlands Police said.
TrafficBBC

Arrest after man and woman die in Birmingham crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after two people died in a crash. A man and a woman who were on a motorbike died at the scene on Fox Hollies Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, at about 17:45 BST on Saturday. Initial inquiries suggested...
Salem, ILsouthernillinoisnow.com

Salem woman injured and faces charges after South College Street crash

A 22-year-old Salem woman was injured and faces multiple charges following a single-vehicle crash Saturday night on South College Street south of the Little League complex in Salem. Salem Police say Allie Staser-Garner of Roddy Road ran off the road and struck an electric pole, shearing it off near the...
Virginia Statecbs19news

Police probe gunshot report after 4 killed in I-95 crash

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia State Police say are looking into the report of a gunshot heard just before a crash that killed four people and injured three more early Wednesday on Interstate 95. Police say a northbound Chevrolet Impala hit the guardrail as it went through the median. The...
Southington, CTchatsports.com

Plantsville man, 74, arrested after several reports of gunshots

A 74-year-old Plantsville man was arrested Sunday night after shootings at four addresses in Southington. Shootings at two additional addresses are being investigated. No one was injured in the shootings. Douglas Floyd Golnick, who lives at 91 Grove St., was taken into custody, and police seized a .22-caliber long rifle...
Violent CrimesBBC

Horsham: Three men arrested over woman's death

Three men have been arrested after a woman's body was found at a property in Horsham, Sussex Police have said. The body of the 53-year-old woman was found at about 00:40 BST on Monday at the property in Brighton Road. The cause of death is being treated as unexplained, a...
Violent CrimesBBC

Man faces murder trial decades after woman set alight

A man accused of murdering a woman who was set on fire 23 years ago is expected to stand trial next year. Steven Paul Craig, 57, allegedly attacked Jacqueline Kirk at Dolphin Square in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset. Ms Kirk died aged 62 in August 2019 having suffered serious burns on 18...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse in court accused of murdering eight babies

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in an alleged year-long killing spree at an NHS hospital has appeared in court.Lucy Letby, aged 31, appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Monday morning.She has been charged the murder of five boys and three girls at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.The babies all died between June 2015 and June 2016.Ms Letby, who wore a dark shirt, blue jeans and had shoulder-length dark hair at the hearing, spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear the proceedings.The nurse, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation into the hospital which began in 2017.The 25-minute hearing on Monday dealt with administrative and case management matters ahead of a trial next year.Mr Justice Dove adjourned proceedings until a further case management hearing at the same court on 17 May.The defendant remains in custody.