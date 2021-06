Brentford take on Swansea at Wembley Stadium in the Championship play-off final looking to book their place in next season’s Premier League.The heartache of last year’s final, with Fulham edging out their London rivals 2-1 thanks to a double from Joe Bryan, sets up a redemption story for Thomas Frank’s side in what is known as ‘The Richest Game in Football’.And the Danish coach believes last year’s experience, despite being negative, will boost their chances of finally jumping up to English football’s top tier: "I think it is a plus - how big a plus you don't really know. That...