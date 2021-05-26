Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sterling, MA

Sterling Fair returning with September classic New England fair

telegram.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTERLING - In what may be some of the best news to come out in over a year, the Sterling Fair Committee recently announced that the 2021 Sterling Fair is on for Sept.10 through 12 at the Sterling Airport. With most of the state’s COVID-19 pandemic restrictions being lifted this...

www.telegram.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sterling, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Volunteers#Classic Games#Free Games#Sterling Airport#Food Vendors#Capacity Return#Girl Scouts#Parking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Related
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Fitchburg, MASentinel & Enterprise

Older Americans Month celebrated at Fitchburg Senior Center

FITCHBURG – There was a sense of joy in the air at the Fitchburg Senior Center on Wednesday as 100 grab-and-go meals were handed out drive-thru style in celebration of Older Americans Month. “What a perfect time to do this since we reopened recently after being closed for 14 months,”...
Lancaster, MAtelegram.com

'Hidden Treasures' being celebrates in Lancaster on May 23 with sign dedication

LANCASTER - On Sunday, May 23, the Lancaster Historical Society (LHS) will participate in the Freedom’s Way National Heritage Area’s “Hidden Treasures” celebration. All are invited to attend as the LHS dedicates a new sign denoting a site of importance to the early settlement of the oldest town in Worcester County. After the dedication, guests will be invited to follow an historical trail mapped out and shown on a newly developed brochure.
Worcester County, MAtelegram.com

Item calendar for the May 14 Item

Editor's note: Call any location before going. Send listings for events happening in any of the seven towns to: TheItem@telegram.com. Berlin Public Library: To sign up for virtual programming, contact Berlin Public Library, (978) 838-2812 or email sfoster@cwmars.org: Virtual Story Time, Mondays, May 24, June 7, postings emailed upon request; Teens Book Talk, Mondays, May 17, June 21, July 26 and Aug. 16, preregistration required. 7 p.m. Teen Advisory Board, Monday, May 24 and Sept. 27, 7 p.m. Library Yard Story times, Mondays, May 17 and 24, with Ms. Sara, 10 a.m.; bring a chair or blanket. Solomon Pond Mall Story Times, Mondays, June 14, July 12, Aug. 9 and Sept. 13, with Ms. Sara, in the grassy area at the mall, 11 a.m. StoryWalk at the Solomon Pond Mall, coming this summer. Davis Bates Storyteller for all ages, Monday, Aug. 9, 4 p.m.
Worcester, MAworcestermag.com

Five Things to Do: Christine Hurley, Bob Jordan and more

The Worcester Chamber Music Society continues its 15th season with its Annual Senior Concert, an all-Mozart concert recorded at Briarwood Retirement Community and premiering online at 4 p.m. May 15. WCMS offers a festive display of Mozart’s artistry with two of his most beloved chamber works. From the youthful exuberance of his first flute quartet to the poignancy of his C Major quartet, the music exudes an effortless beauty. The performance is free for all senior citizens residing in Worcester County. The concert is also the Dr. Ted Conna Memorial Concert. Dr. Conna (1931-2016) was a child psychiatrist and social activist in Worcester for more than 40 years. He was also a talented pianist with a great love of classical music. (RD)
Worcester County, MAWorcester Business Journal

GWCF grants $142K to nonprofits for hunger help

The Greater Worcester Community Foundation has announced $142,000 in grants to 23 local organizations through the Worcester County Food Bank Fund to End Hunger. This is the 10th year the GWCF has made grants through the fund, which is a collaboration between the Worcester County Food Bank and the foundation aimed at achieving hunger-free communities.
Worcester, MAworcester.edu

Luster Named a ‘Power 50’ by Worcester Business Journal

Stacey Luster, J.D., general counselor and assistant to the president for employment and equal opportunity, has been named one of this year’s ‘Power 50’ by the Worcester Business Journal. The designation highlights the movers and shakers of Worcester County who have effectively wielded power and had an outsized beneficial influence...