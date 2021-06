MONTGOMERY — Sardis won two games to open the 5A double-elimination East Regional tournament Wednesday. The Lions opened the day with a dramatic 6-5 win over Moody in 11 innings on a Harlee Vincent walk-off home run. Vincent finished with four hits, including a double. Adelyn Ellis, Jayda Lacks and Lily Towns also each drove a double. Kayden Tarvin put in a Herculean effort on the mound for Sardis, pitching all 11 innings and throwing 194 pitches. She fanned five while allowing eight hits and three earned runs.