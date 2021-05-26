Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 26

By Tim Surette
TVGuide.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Wednesday, May 26 features a new movie in the No. 2 spot, while Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead continues its run as America's most popular film about a casino heist in a zombie-ridden Las Vegas. The animated feature Home is on Netflix again, and because kids content is $$$ content, it debuted in second. The rest of the Top 5 is rounded out by The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sabotage, and The Woman in the Window.

www.tvguide.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mireille Enos
Person
Louis C.k.
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Ben Stiller
Person
Tig Notaro
Person
Zack Snyder
Person
Rihanna
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Person
Frances Mcdormand
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Abbi Jacobson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Inc#Watch Tv#Animated Tv#Home#The Woman In The Window#Dea#The Central Park Zoo#The Whole Truth For#Secret Life Of Pets#Army Of The Dead#Movies Everyone#Film#Feature#Kids Content#Zombies#Shady Characters#Knockoff Minions#Twists#Cute Aliens#Questionable Performances
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Army
Related
MoviesRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime movie warns against crossing the wrong kid

Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl (8 p.m., Lifetime) - If you’ve seen “The Bad Seed,” you’ll get where this is going: Two years after her adoptive mother dies during a family vacation, a 12-year-old girl lives alone with her adoptive father. The two have formed a close bond since her adoption at age 9, when the girl’s biological mother was sentenced to a psychiatric institution. The girl grows jealous when her dad begins dating a new woman and bonds with her 14-year-old son. She is further stressed because her biological mother, who is set to be released from her court-ordered psychiatric care facility, is threatening to regain custody. Consumed with jealousy and fear, the girl goes to dangerous lengths to remain daddy’s precious little girl. It stars Hattie Kragten, Matt Wells, and Tracy Shreve.
TV ShowsHypebae

5 K-Dramas and Movies To Watch if You Loved Lee Jehoon in Netflix's 'Move to Heaven'

A Netflix original, Move to Heaven is a new K-drama series starring some of the Korean entertainment industry’s favorite actors such as Ji Jinhee, Tang Joonsang and Lee Jehoon. Inspired by the essay “Things Left Behind” written by Kim Sae-byul, the show tells the story of Geu-ru (Tang), who is left with his late father’s keepsake organization business and is forced to work alongside his uncle Sang-gu. Together, they organize belongings left behind by the deceased and encounter touching messages meant for their loved ones. For those who have already binged the full season and loved Lee’s character Sang-gu, here, we’ve compiled a list of TV shows and movies featuring the actor.
TV & Videosheraldsun.com

What to Watch Saturday: A true crime Lifetime movie and a new ‘Meerkat’ series

Gone Mom: The Disappearance of Jennifer Dulos (8 p.m., Lifetime) - The first in Lifetime’s Summer of Secrets movies inspired by true stories is about the disappearance and presumed murder of wealthy Connecticut mother-of-five, Jennifer Dulos. Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, committed suicide weeks after being charged with her murder. Jennifer and Fotis were in the middle of an extremely contentious custody battle at the time of her disappearance. Her body has never been found. Fotis’ girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, is facing charges related to the crime. Tonight’s movie stars Annabeth Gish and Warren Christie. A documentary style program, “Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story,” will air after the movie, starting at 10 p.m. That special will look at the marriage of Jennifer and Fotis through the point of view of those closest to them, as well as the police investigation, murder charges and Fotis Dulos’ suicide.
MoviesRegister Citizen

Christina Ricci Joins 'The Matrix 4'

An updated press kit from Warner Bros. on the untitled film includes Ricci’s name in the all-star cast, which features Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris, to name a few. No details were provided as to Ricci’s role in the sci-fi film, though she is known for playing characters that lean toward the unconventional. Warner Bros. declined to comment on the casting, and representatives for Ricci did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.
TV & VideosThe Guardian

Bob Odenkirk

Stream lover Wakefield, The Nevers, No Activity: what's new to Australian streaming in April. Plus new Australian mystery series the Tailings, Netflix’s latest serial killer drama, and a new season of totalitarian horrors from Gilead. The funniest thing Scott Aukerman: ‘Fart is the funniest word – and sound, and smell’
TV ShowsCNET

HBO Max: The 10 best films to watch this week

Thanks to WarnerMedia's simultaneous theatrical and streaming release plan, major 2021 releases are swiftly hitting HBO Max, including Lin Manuel Miranda's musical In the Heights. Last week, another big release arrived in horror The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. But the only thing you really need to know...
TV & Videosthelaughbutton.com

Netflix announces the rescheduled dates for Netflix Is A Joke Fest

Back in March of 2020, Netflix announced a new comedy festival that consisted of big names in stand-up like Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock, David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Billy Crystal, Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, Ali Wong, Kevin Hart, Lily Tomlin, Sebastian Maniscalco, Martin Lawrence, Jamie Foxx, Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Wanda Sykes, and way too many others to list here. Then, of course, 2020 did that thing it did and the festival was cancelled.
MoviesA.V. Club

Speed Racer's Christina Ricci returns to the Wachowski-verse for Matrix 4

Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s Speed Racer movie from 2008 will never get a sequel, because nobody in the world wants that to happen (we’re just kidding, don’t get mad), but that shouldn’t stop Lana Wachowski from pulling out some standout members of its cast and inserting them into her new Matrix sequel. Who wouldn’t want to see Susan Sarandon, Scott Porter, Christina Ricci, and John Goodman (and maybe no one else) wearing leather trench coats and waging a war against the machines? Well, we’re out of luck for most of those, but Variety says that Ricci is apparently in The Matrix 4 and nobody thought to mention it.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

Emmys 2021: How ‘Ted Lasso’ is likely to sweep the comedy races

"Schitt's Creek" made history last year, winning every comedy Emmy handed out during the prime-time broadcast. The drumbeat of acclaim eventually became so insistent that the show's co-creator Dan Levy felt the need to apologize after winning his third Emmy of the evening. "The internet's about to turn on me. I'm so sorry!" Levy said.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

First trailer and poster for Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move

Ahead of its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival later this month, HBO has released a poster and trailer for Steven Soderbergh’s star-studded crime drama No Sudden Move which follows a group of criminals in 1955 Detroit as their plan to steal emerging car technology goes sideways; take a look here…