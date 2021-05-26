What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on May 26
If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Wednesday, May 26 features a new movie in the No. 2 spot, while Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead continues its run as America's most popular film about a casino heist in a zombie-ridden Las Vegas. The animated feature Home is on Netflix again, and because kids content is $$$ content, it debuted in second. The rest of the Top 5 is rounded out by The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Sabotage, and The Woman in the Window.www.tvguide.com