Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says Cross Lake First Nation in Manitoba is the latest community to get hit by an outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. “Over the last week I’ve had the chance to speak to many leaders who are fighting COVID on the front lines, including Chief David Monias of Cross Lake,” said Miller. “Despite outstanding work in the remote community and deploying vaccines under difficult conditions, fighting many waves of COVID, they’re currently fighting an outbreak among the very young.