Oscar nominee Andy Garcia talks special project 'Miss Angela'
A new documentary tells the story of Angela Alvarez, a singer and songwriter from pre-revolutionary Cuba. As a young girl, she announced to her family her dreams of becoming a singer, she was forbidden by her father, because such endeavors were not permitted for women at the time. She was relegated to writing her songs in secret, and decades later, with actor Andy Garcia's help, her dreams of performing her songs have come true.www.foxla.com