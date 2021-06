A half-acre organic apple orchard consisting of 127 semi-dwarf cider and table apples has been planted at the University's Valley Road Experiment Station, part of the University’s College of Agriculture, Biotechnology & Natural Resources. The orchard will serve many purposes, including identifying and propagating “antique” cider apples from Washoe Valley, as well as providing table apples for students. But to those who knew Jessica Younger Dickens, who passed away in March 2020, the Jessica Younger Dickens Memorial Orchard will provide a place to gather and reflect on the exceptional person she was, and a way to honor her memory. Shortly after she was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2017, she said she’s always wanted an edible garden on campus.