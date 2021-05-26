Cancel
Montecito, CA

Ariana Grande Looks Stunning in First Shared Wedding Photos

Ariana Grande tied the knot—and she's got the pics to prove it!. On Wednesday (May 26), the "Rain on Me" singer shared the first photos from her and Dalton Gomez's May 15, 2021 wedding. The nuptials took place at Grande's home in Montecito, California. Posting on Instagram, Grande shared three...

107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

Beauty & Fashionmarthastewart.com

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Tied the Knot Right Under Our Noses

Dalton Gomez and Ariana Grande are officially husband and wife! According to People, the newlyweds held a private ceremony last weekend. "They got married," Grande's representative said. "It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Dalton Gomez: Who is Ariana Grande’s husband? Mystery surrounds real estate agent who stayed out of spotlight

Ariana Grande has married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony after dating for a little over a year.The couple tied the knot over the weekend, according to TMZ, which first reported that Grande, 27, and Gomez, 25, married at her home in Montecito in front of 20 guests.The small ceremony seems fitting for the couple, who have kept their relationship relatively private both before and after publicly confirming they were dating in May 2020.This is everything to know about Gomez, a luxury real estate agent from California.What does he do and what is his net worth?Gomez, who was born and...
Celebritieswtvbam.com

Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Pop star Ariana Grande married her real estate agent boyfriend in California over the weekend, some five months after the couple got engaged, the singer’s representatives and TMZ.com said on Monday. Grande, 27, tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, 25, whom she started dating in January...
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez marry in 'intimate' ceremony at home

Ariana Grande said, "I do!" The pop star, 27, wed real estate broker Dalton Gomez, 25, over the weekend with the private pair exchanging vows at her home in Montecito, Calif. "They got married," Grande's rep confirmed to People. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ariana Grande is married! Here are the details

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday. "They got married," Grande's rep said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The...
Celebritiespurewow.com

OMG! Ariana Grande Just Secretly Got Married

The "Thank U, Next" singer secretly got married to her boyfriend Dalton Gomez during a small, private ceremony. The news was confirmed in a story by ﻿People﻿, when a representative for Grande revealed, "They got married. It was tiny and intimate—less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."
CelebritiesPopculture

Dalton Gomez: Meet Ariana Grande's Husband

Ariana Grande is married, but unlike some of her past high-profile boyfriends, her husband is not as well-known. Dalton Gomez is a 25-year-old real-estate agent in Los Angeles. He proposed to Grande days before Christmas in December 2020. On Monday, Grande's representative confirmed that the two are married, following a small, informal ceremony.
MusicAceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Flashes Wedding Ring at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The '7 Rings' hitmaker shows off her new wedding band as she performed for the first time following her low-key nuptials with Dalton Gomez earlier this month. AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande flashed her new diamond wedding band as she performed for the first time since marrying Dalton Gomez earlier this month (May21).
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Ariana Grande’s Latest Glamorous Look Is Surprisingly Affordable

After breaking the internet last week with the announcement of her surprise wedding to real estate agent Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande could wrap up May with a well-deserved vacation to bask in newlywed bliss. However, as one of pop’s leading ladies, Grande is dedicated to her craft and doesn’t miss an opportunity to delight her fans with a performance. At the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, she reunited with frequent collaborator, The Weeknd, for a special performance of their hit ‘Save Your Tears.’ She dazzled the audience in head-to-toe purple pieces from British label Rat and Boa, which were simple, elegant, and surprisingly affordable. Priced at just £65 for the top and £95 for the skirt, the look was accessible to many of the star’s millions of fans – if they could snag it before it sold out.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Ariana Grande Gets Bicycle for Two as Wedding Gift From PETA

Weeks after the 'Thank You, Next' hitmaker tied the knot with Dalton Gomez, the animal rights activists reveal what they gave her and her new husband in celebration of their union. AceShowbiz - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals bosses have sent newlyweds Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez a...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Frankie Grande Reveals Sister Ariana’s Wedding To Dalton Gomez Was So ‘Joyful’ & ‘Perfect’

Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie has opened up about the pop star’s fairytale wedding, while speaking to HL about his upcoming Pride fundraiser ‘Rainbowthon’. Frankie Grande described his sister Ariana Grande‘s secret wedding to Dalton Gomez as “absolutely beautiful”. The 38-year-old sat down with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on May 31, opening up about his pop star sister’s big day, and his upcoming virtual fundraiser Rainbowthon. “It was gorgeous,” he said of Ari’s May 15 wedding. “It was absolutely beautiful and everyone was so happy. It was such a joyful, joyful occasion.”
Beauty & Fashionnewbeauty.com

Ariana Grande Is Launching a Beauty Line

There’s been some major news circling around singer Ariana Grande: She just got married in her beautiful home in Montecito, CA, she recently performed with artist The Weeknd for the first time as a newlywed, and she just filed a trademark for her own beauty line. According to beauty platform...
Celebritiesnaughtygossip.com

Ariana Grande’s Brother Gets Engaged – Her Reaction

Ariana Grande’s Brother Gets Engaged – Her Reaction Is The Cutest Thing! Looks like another Grande will be walking down the aisle!. This week, it was announced that Ariana Grande’s older brother Frankie Grande and his boyfriend of two years, Hale Leon, are engaged. To celebrate, the “7 Rings” singer took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the happy couple. “I love you both so much. Congratulations to two of the most incredible men I know,” she captioned a black-and-white pic of the couple’s engagement cake.
Beauty & Fashionhd983.com

Ariana Grande Launching A Makeup Line After Filing A Trademark: Report

Ariana Grande may be entering the beauty industry. The 27-year-old singer reportedly filed a trademark for a line of beauty products, according to makeup news site Trendmood. She will be naming the line after her 2018 single “God Is A Woman,” the outlet reports. Everything from skincare to body products, including mists, soufflés, perfumes, shower and bath gels are what is to be expected for release.