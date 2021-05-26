Cancel
Exhilarating ‘Godzilla’ Ride-Through Throws Guests In the Middle of an Epic Battle Between Godzilla and King Ghidorah! [Video]

By Brad Miska
bloody-disgusting.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleA video has been posted on YouTube of the entire ride-through that’s nothing short of epic, throwing guests in the midst of fierce battles between Godzilla and King Ghidorah. The two monsters destroy an entire city right in front of guests, taking the battle to air and ending with quite a punctuation mark. Godzilla the Ride looks nothing short of spectacular.

