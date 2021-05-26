DevOps Pipeline Security Company Cycode Closes $20 Million In Series A

Clear Secure Inc. has filed for an initial public offering. The airport security company is seeking to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, and the company would list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol YOU. Investors and equity holders in Clear Secure include Delta Air Lines Inc. , United Airlines Holdings Inc. and others. Clear Secure said its sales fell to $50 million in the three months ended in March, compared with sales of $61 million in the year-ago period. It listed losses of $13 million in the three months to March, compared with losses of $51 million in the year-ago period.