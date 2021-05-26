DevOps Pipeline Security Company Cycode Closes $20 Million In Series A
Cycode, an innovator in securing DevOps pipelines, announced recently that it raised a $20 million Series A round led by Insight Partners. These are the details. Cycode — an innovator in securing DevOps pipelines — announced recently that it raised a $20 million Series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from seed investor YL Ventures. The new funding round brings the total investment to $25 million and positions Cycode to accelerate growth into securing enterprise DevOps tools such as source control management systems, build systems and cloud infrastructure.pulse2.com