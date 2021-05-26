Cancel
DevOps Pipeline Security Company Cycode Closes $20 Million In Series A

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCycode, an innovator in securing DevOps pipelines, announced recently that it raised a $20 million Series A round led by Insight Partners. These are the details. Cycode — an innovator in securing DevOps pipelines — announced recently that it raised a $20 million Series A round led by Insight Partners with participation from seed investor YL Ventures. The new funding round brings the total investment to $25 million and positions Cycode to accelerate growth into securing enterprise DevOps tools such as source control management systems, build systems and cloud infrastructure.

BusinessMySanAntonio

Nexla Named 2021 Gartner Cool Vendor in Data Management

Nexla recognized as cool vendor for its data fabric innovation in data management. Nexla, the unified data operations company, today announced that it has been named a cool vendor in the 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in Data Management Report[1]. “We believe that the Gartner Cool Vendor recognition is a validation...
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Tech Data signs distribution partnership with Proofpoint | #emailsecurity

TechData has announced that it is partnering with Proofpoint to “take the company’s cloud-based email security solutions and security awareness training services to a wider market”. It adds to TechData’s “growing security solutions portfolio”, the company says, while stating that it will be supporting both existing and new reseller partners...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Snyk Builds Security Into AWS CodePipeline To Mitigate Open Source Risk For Developer And Security Teams

BOSTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyk today announced it has built an integration inside the AWS CodePipeline console. This new integration allows AWS CodePipeline users to build automated security controls into their deployment pipeline without having to leave the Amazon Web Services (AWS) console, bringing the Snyk experience directly to AWS users, and empowering them to more efficiently find and fix vulnerabilities in open source code when building cloud native applications on AWS.
Economygasgoo.com

Chinese LiDAR maker Hesai closes $300 million plus Series D financing

Shanghai (Gasgoo)- Hesai Technology (Hesai), a Shanghai-based LiDAR manufacturer, announced on June 8 the completion of its Series D funding with over $300 million raised. The latest financing round was led by GL Ventures, Xiaomi, Meituan, and CITICPE. Hesai PandarXT LiDAR; photo credit: Hesai. According to Hesai, proceeds from the...
SoftwareTimes Union

EBizCharge for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations Certified for Microsoft AppSource

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) June 07, 2021. Century Business Solutions, a leading payment solutions provider, announced today its EBizCharge payment integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance and Operations has been certified and is now available in Microsoft AppSource marketplace. The integration will enable customers to streamline their payment processing and speed up payment collections.
Businessmsspalert.com

Ingram Micro Distributes Stellar Cyber Open XDR; Partners Gain SOCaaS, MDR

Ingram Micro has agreed to distribute Stellar Cyber‘s Open XDR security platform to partners, the two companies disclosed today. Ingram Micro partners can use Stellar Cyber’s Open XDR platform to deliver security operations center-as-a-service (SOCaaS) and managed detection and response-as-a-service (MDRaaS). Furthermore, the XDR platform can be used in conjunction...
EconomyPosted by
MarketWatch

Airport security company Clear Secure files for IPO

Clear Secure Inc. has filed for an initial public offering. The airport security company is seeking to sell $100 million worth of shares, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. Underwriters include Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan, and the company would list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol YOU. Investors and equity holders in Clear Secure include Delta Air Lines Inc. , United Airlines Holdings Inc. and others. Clear Secure said its sales fell to $50 million in the three months ended in March, compared with sales of $61 million in the year-ago period. It listed losses of $13 million in the three months to March, compared with losses of $51 million in the year-ago period.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Application security approaches broken by rising adoption of cloud-native architectures

The rising adoption of cloud-native architectures, DevOps, and agile methodologies has broken traditional approaches to application security, a survey of 700 CISOs by Coleman Parkes reveals. As organizations shift more responsibility “left” to developers to accelerate innovation, increasingly complex IT ecosystems and outdated security tooling can slow releases by leaving...
Businessaithority.com

Vault Platform Secures $8.2 Million In Series A Funding

Gradient Ventures, Google’s AI-focused fund, leads the round to accelerate the modern ethics & compliance platform’s growth. Vault Platform, the pioneering workplace ethics & compliance platform, has closed an $8.2 million Series A funding round to service demand from its fast-growing client base, drive Artificial Intelligence technology for misconduct reporting and expand its team.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SpringML Achieves Security Partner Specialization In The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

PLEASANTON, Calif., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SpringML, Inc. ("SpringML"), a leader in machine learning and advanced data analytics services, is proud to announce that it has achieved the Security Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, SpringML has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Security field using Google Cloud technology.
Softwaredevops.com

» Traceable Microsite » Security Risks With No-Code/Low-Code Tools

As the popularity of no-code and low-code tools grows, so, too, do security concerns. The demand for new applications is growing at a rapid rate. Many individuals and business units will not tolerate delays. As a result, citizen developers are stepping in, some of whom may be sanctioned by the company while essentially operating as shadow IT.
TechnologyZDNet

Oracle Cloud adds more services, Ampere instances to Always Free tier

Oracle said it is adding 13 more free services including Ampere instances to its Oracle Cloud Free Tier as it aims to woo more developers to the platform. In September 2019, Oracle launched its Oracle Cloud Free Tier and "Always Free" services including compute, storage and autonomous database. Oracle also offers a 30-day free trial with $300 of free credits.
Businessmartechseries.com

Bisees Information Systems Partners with Google Cloud to Provide a Revolutionary Business Data Insights Platform

Bisees, an information software technology company with its own performance management system, Exepno, today announced an exciting, strategic partnership with Google Cloud. Within this partnership, Bisees’ Exepno Performance Management System can integrate components of Google Cloud, enabling revolutionary business insights and business intelligence, transforming data into actionable knowledge and improving overall business performance.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

CrowdStrike CEO on Earnings, Humio Acquisition, Microsoft Competition | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

George Kurtz, CEO of CrowdStrike, says his company is leading cybersecurity past outdated rivals. CrowdStrike exceeded analysts’ expectations by growing revenue 70% in Q1 to $303 million. Acquisitions and partnerships will help CrowdStrike outpace cybercriminals, Kurtz said. See more stories on Insider’s business page. After a quarter in which CrowdStrike...
SoftwareInformationWeek

Ancestry’s DevOps Strategy to Control Its CI/CD Pipeline

In its quest to develop and deploy software updates more smoothly, genealogy company Ancestry found that emulating startups was exactly the right fit for its operations. The IT team needed to further evolve Ancestry’s approach to continuous integration/continuous delivery of software for its website where millions of DNA test kits and billions of records are processed and cross-referenced.
Technologyaithority.com

SignalWire Secures $30 Million Series B LED by Prosperity7 Ventures to Build Infrastructure for Telecom 2.0

SignalWire, a global leader in software-defined telecommunications technology, announced that it has raised $30 Million in a Series B round to accelerate the creation of the next generation of unified cloud communications tools. Led by Prosperity7 Ventures, and joined by Storm Ventures, Samsung NEXT, Jerry Yang, and Dean Drako (Barracuda Networks), the round brings SignalWire’s total funding to $41.6 million to date.
San Carlos, CAorthospinenews.com

Empirical Spine Closes $10 Million Series B Financing

LimiFlex Paraspinous Tension Band on track for PMA Submission. San Carlos, Calif. – May 27, 2021 – Empirical Spine, Inc., maker of the LimiFlex Paraspinous Tension Band, today announced the closing of a Series B financing of $10 million. SHD (Scientific Health Development) led the round, with additional investment from GP&G (Green Park & Golf) and other syndicate members. The funds will be used to advance the product on its path to market, including completing the ongoing pivotal trial and submitting all components of the PMA filing to the FDA.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Amyl Therapeutics Closes €18.3 Million Series A Financing To Develop Novel Therapies For Amyloidosis

LIEGE, Belgium, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyl Therapeutics ('Amyl'), a preclinical stage biotechnology company developing its amyloid fibrils specific technology platform named ClariTYfor the treatment of all forms of Amyloidosis, today announced that it has successfully closed a €18.3 million Series A financing. The funding round comprises €8.6 million in equity led by Noshaq - a regional Belgian private-public fund - with support from Merieux Participations, Sambrinvest and other private investors; and €9.7 million in non-dilutive funding from the DG06 - a key policy-design and implementing body for research and innovation policy in the Walloon region of Belgium.