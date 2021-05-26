Learning Platform Company MasterClass Raises $225 Million

Forrester’s latest research on digital business maturity shows that business leaders now consider accelerating the shift to digital business the most critical priority in 2021. It should come as no surprise that COVID-19 has widened the digital business gap between digitally advanced firms and firms that were caught off guard by the pandemic. Less obvious are differences between how advanced firms operate compared with their less advanced counterparts. It’s clear that advanced firms are more future fit. They use their digital capabilities to help their businesses be adaptable, creative, and resilient.