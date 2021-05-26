Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Learning Platform Company MasterClass Raises $225 Million

pulse2.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasterClass — the streaming platform known for making it possible for anyone to learn from the best — announced that it raised $225 million in Series F funding. MasterClass — the streaming platform known for making it possible for anyone to learn from the best — recently announced that it has raised $225 million in Series F funding led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and with participation from new investors including Baillie Gifford, Balyasny Asset Management and Eldridge together with existing investors IVP, Javelin, NEA and Owl Ventures.

pulse2.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Masterclass#Business Innovation#Production Company#Portfolio Management#Business Management#Content Management#Masterclass#Balyasny Asset Management#Ivp#Javelin#Nea#Owl Ventures#Atomico#Newview Capital#Nextequity Partners#Outlier Ventures#Powerhouse Capital#Rps Ventures#Uta#General Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsthecannabisbusinessnews.com

Austin Bitcoin and cannabis company collectively raise $ 46 million

Two Austin companies – a bitcoin financial services company and a medical cannabis provider – have combined to raise $ 46 million for the expansion. Founded in 2016, Unchained Capital raised $ 25 million in a funding round led by crypto asset management firm NYDIG and its parent company Stone Ridge Holdings.
Businesscannin.com

NSAV Signs to Acquire 40% of Asset Management Company

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, believes that given the increased regulation of Virtual Assets, asset management companies will increasingly be called upon to act as custodian of virtual assets. How will NSAV acquiring a 40% stake in a Hong Kong based Virtual Asset Management company impact the price of NSAV stock?
Businessalpha-week.com

J.P. Morgan Asset Management Launches Growth Equity Platform

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has launched J.P. Morgan Private Capital, which includes a new growth equity investment arm and an existing private debt business which provides customized solutions for early and growth stage companies across the capital structure. The group will be focused on institutional and high-net-worth clients and will also have the ability to invest the firm’s capital alongside investors.
EconomyPosted by
northfortynews

The Major Challenges (And Solutions) Of Asset Management

Asset management is a broad term that refers to a variety of field that focuses on management of a company’s assets such as:. This process is also called asset management and asset planning. Asset management is also known as property management, logistics management, asset control, supply chain management, asset procurement, and logistics. In any business that has many assets, it is crucial.
Public Healthforrester.com

COVID-19 Accelerates Digital Business In 2021

Forrester’s latest research on digital business maturity shows that business leaders now consider accelerating the shift to digital business the most critical priority in 2021. It should come as no surprise that COVID-19 has widened the digital business gap between digitally advanced firms and firms that were caught off guard by the pandemic. Less obvious are differences between how advanced firms operate compared with their less advanced counterparts. It’s clear that advanced firms are more future fit. They use their digital capabilities to help their businesses be adaptable, creative, and resilient.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Facility Management System Market will Hit Big Revenues in Future | IBM, Oracle , SAP

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Facility Management System Market Outlook to 2026". A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Facility Management System market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Facility Management System Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Marketsdallassun.com

Legion Capital Announces FinTech Investing Webinar With Chief Technology Officer J. Bradley Hilton

Free Webinar To Explore Technology in Investing, Blockchain, Smart Contracts and Empowering Investors on June 24, 2021. ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2021 / Legion Capital Corporation (OTCQX:LGCP), a fintech enabled, publicly traded specialized business lender, today announced that CTO J. Bradley Hilton will be conducting a Financial Technology (FinTech) webinar on June 24, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss the intersection of investing through FinTech, real estate, artificial intelligence in lending and the future of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about Legion Capital's vision in the field of FinTech-powered commercial and real estate lending.
Real Estateaithority.com

JLL Introduces Real Estate Data And Insights Platform, JLL Azara

Provides dynamic, data-driven insights to reimagine portfolio optimization and facilities management operations. JLL announced the release of JLL Azara, the pioneering corporate real estate data and insights platform that enables organizations to make proactive, data-driven portfolio, facilities, space and workplace management decisions. Built by JLL Technologies (JLLT)—a business division of JLL dedicated to commercial real estate (CRE) technology—JLL Azara leverages the company’s decades of expertise to surface essential information and recommendations in real time to drive strategic and operational decisions across organizations.
Businesswibqam.com

Israeli transcription company Verbit raises $157 million, eyes 2022 listing

DUBAI (Reuters) -Tel Aviv-headquartered transcription company Verbit said on Tuesday it had raised $157 million in its latest funding round, pushing its valuation to more than $1 billion before a potential public listing next year. Established four years ago, Verbit uses artificial intelligence to provide automated transcription services including to...
New York City, NYPosted by
Coinspeaker

GTS: Global Market Maker Joins Solana Project

Through an independent node on the Pyth network, GTS will supply real-time data to help in developing decentralized finance solutions. Leading New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) player Triple-S Management Corporation (NYSE: GTS) is set to join the Solana project. The large corporation announced last week that it would join the decentralized finance ecosystem by becoming a part of the Solana-based market data project.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Equity Crowdfunding Platform Ata Plus in Malaysia Appoints Karen Puah as COO

an equity crowdfunding platform and Recognized Market Operator (RMO) that has been registered with the Securities Commission Malaysia, recently revealed that it has appointed Karen Puah to serve as its Chief Operating Officer. Ata Plus is a blockchain enhanced Equity Crowdfunding online platform, “matching businesses who are seeking growth...
Businessprivateequitywire.co.uk

Trulioo raises USD394m Series D Funding led by TCV at USD1.75bn valuation

Trulioo, a specialist in global identity verification, has secured USD394 million in funding at a USD1.75 billion valuation. The Series D round was led by TCV, one of the largest growth equity firms, with participation from existing investors Citi Ventures, Blumberg Capital, Mouro Capital and American Express Ventures. TCV General Partner, Jake Reynolds, and Principal Amol Helekar will join Trulioo’s Board of Directors.
Fort Worth, TXfortworthbusiness.com

Hub adds financial advisor Brandon Chase to expand private wealth offerings

Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage, announced June 7 that it has hired financial advisor Brandon Chase and acquired his book of business. Based in Fort Worth, Chase provides financial and private wealth management and succession planning services. Chase will join Hub Retirement and Private Wealth (Hub RPW) in Hub Texas and help expand its private wealth capabilities.
Businesswealthbriefing.com

Citco's Investments In Technology Pays Off

Citco talks to this news service about what it has been doing to guide the alternative investments sector with its solutions. The firm was recently honoured by WealthBriefing in its European awards programme. Niall Fagan, senior executive vice president, Citco (UK) Limited, part of Citco, talks to Tom Burroughes, group...
Marketsthebalance.com

Private Equity vs. Venture Capital: What's the Difference?

Both private equity and venture capital firms are types of investors in private companies in exchange for ownership and future profits. The two investments have many similarities, but they also have some key differences. Private equity firms and venture capital firms tend to invest in different kinds of companies with varying long-term goals.
Businessai-cio.com

Locus Raises $50 Million in Funding Round Led by GIC

A supply chain services company called Locus has tapped into investor interest in the growing logistics sector, raising $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The startup delivers analytics on real-time tracking of goods and last-mile distribution through its deep machine learning...
Softwareelearningindustry.com

Captivo, The Platform That Reimagines The Corporate Learning Experience

Specialized in Microsoft technologies software solutions, Emyode expands its expertise and unveils its modular learning management platform Captivo (formerly Training Manager). This announcement reinforces Emyode's primary mission of supporting companies in their digital transformation, particularly by digitizing and centralizing all activities related to employee learning within a single platform. Emyode...
Marketsinvesting.com

2 ETFs To Invest In Fintech And Blockchain Technologies

Digitalization is having a substantial impact on the financial services industry. Therefore, financial technology (fintech) has been one of the most important investment themes of recent years. Research by Thomas Philippon of the New York University Stern School of Business highlights:. “FinTech covers digital innovations and technology-enabled business model innovations...