Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

Set for 2022, the day these become available cannot come faster. The Air Jordan 6 is officially slated to feature a UNC makeover early next year. We’ve had a variety of different 2022 leaks surface the last couple of days which is making 2022 look like a great year already. This Air Jordan 6 is set for an early 2022 drop which coincides with the annual UNC editions for March Madness. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, the rendition is set for a White, University Blue, and Obsidian colorway. Light Blue suede will cover the base while smooth white leather overlays are added throughout the design. Obsidian accents will then be added to the sneaker in a variety of different ways like the toggle lacing system, the tongue, heel tab, and the inner sockliner. An icy outsole is expected to highlight the bottoms.