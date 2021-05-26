Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

From ballistic mesh makes to patent leather mash-ups, we’ve seen the Air Jordan 1 Mid pop up in a wide variety of textural and material makeups over the past few weeks. And although these tweaks are welcome changes, it’s often the silhouette’s traditional leather build that moves units. Not-so-traditional is this new “Black Toe” color blocking featured on this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tropical Twist” which splits the overlays into an all-new layout. Here, White leather uppers and collars — the latter seemingly the new trend — form the pair’s base, with black leather toe caps and lower eyelets forming at the forefoot. Traditionally, a Black Toe blocking continues up the eyelets, but here the entirety of the sneaker’s rear overlays arrive in the title color; Eyelets, ankle flaps, Swooshes, and heel panels all arrive in. Crimson Tint. Black drops the nylon tongues, liners, laces, and Wings decal, with the pair resting atop a white and black sole unit to complete the design.