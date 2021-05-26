Cancel
Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

By Mike DeStefano
Sole Collector
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Varsity Royal' Nike Air Griffey Max 1, MMW x Nike Zoom 004, 'Lakers' Nike Dunk High, and more. This week’s release calendar is a bit lighter than what we’re used to, but there are still a handful of sneakers worth consideration that are set to arrive over the next few days.

Aerospace & Defensesneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 “University Gold”

Rumored to release in July 2021, the leather version of the Off-White Air Force 1 will be releasing in its fourth overall colorway – this University Gold edition that is said to coincide with an upcoming exhibit by Virgil Abloh at ICA Boston. It is extremely likely that a raffle-style release will be employed to launch the sneaker as the demand is extremely high.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

Undefeated’s “AF1 vs. Dunk” Pack Continues With This Croc-skin Nike Air Force 1 Low

Over its near-20-year-history, Undefeated has become a cherished player in NIKE, Inc.’s modern-day history. Whether collaborating on an Air Jordan 4 or a Nike Kobe 5 Protro the Los Angeles-headquartered brand has demonstrated its knack for product and story-telling time and time again. For its latest endeavor, the James Bond and Eddie Cruz-founded institution has outfitted a Nike Air Force 1 Low in crocodile skin.
Beauty & FashionSole Collector

Gundam Links Up With Nike SB for Official Dunk High Collaboration

Part of Nike SB’s current resurgence has been unexpected, but well-executed collaborations with outside entities such as the Grateful Dead and Ben & Jerry’s. Each of those projects resulted in pairs that were unorthodox and initially met with a bit of skepticism, but ultimately went on to become some of the most coveted releases in recent memory. Now, Nike SB is once again testing the limits of where it can go with the Dunk High design, this time linking up with the creators of the Japanese anime franchise Gundam for a new collection.
Apparelweartesters.com

Air Jordan 1 High Light Fusion Red Review

The Air Jordan 1 High Light Fusion Red is an interesting one to say the least. Some people associate this with a certain fast food chain, but neither Jordan Brand nor SNKRS has confirmed any collaborations. But the leather, though. That alone may have made these worth your money. Whatever the case may be, this might be one of those sneakers that either you love or you hate.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 11 Low “72-10” Dropping 2022

More 2022 leaks are here with a plethora of Early 2022 releases being revealed which will include an Air Jordan 11 Low honoring the “72-10” color scheme. Originally released in 2015 as the Holiday Air Jordan 11, the colorway quickly became a popular one thanks to its wearable black and white design that features a hint of red as a nod to the popular Bulls color marking. For the first time ever, the design will return in Low fashion for 2022 which is expected to resemble the high very similarly.
ShoppingDetroit Free Press

You can get a ton of adidas sneakers on sale right now—check out our top picks

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. If your go-to sneakers are looking a little worse for wear these days (no judgment!), there’s no better time to pick up a new pair ahead of summer. Nordstrom Rack is having a massive sale on adidas sneakers right now on women’s, men’s and kids' styles, which means it’s officially time to say farewell to your old kicks and make room for a supportive, comfortable new pair.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

UNC Vibes Highlight the Air Jordan 6

Set for 2022, the day these become available cannot come faster. The Air Jordan 6 is officially slated to feature a UNC makeover early next year. We’ve had a variety of different 2022 leaks surface the last couple of days which is making 2022 look like a great year already. This Air Jordan 6 is set for an early 2022 drop which coincides with the annual UNC editions for March Madness. While no leaked images have surfaced just yet, the rendition is set for a White, University Blue, and Obsidian colorway. Light Blue suede will cover the base while smooth white leather overlays are added throughout the design. Obsidian accents will then be added to the sneaker in a variety of different ways like the toggle lacing system, the tongue, heel tab, and the inner sockliner. An icy outsole is expected to highlight the bottoms.
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Air Jordan 13 “University Gold” Slated for 2022

The Air Jordan 13 has been a popular silhouette the past couple of months and it appears Jordan Brand will not be slowing the silhouette down with a “University Gold” rendition set for 2022. We’ve had our fair share of white leather and colorful suede Air Jordan 13’s in recent...
Apparelsneakernews.com

This Nike Air Max Plus “First Use” Features Colors Of A Past Shoebox

Nike’s upcoming “First Use” pack celebrates the 50th anniversary of one of the most iconic logos in history: the Swoosh. With most of the styles within the pack referencing the date of June 18th, 1971, the collection’s upcoming Nike Air Max Plus boasts a color scheme that seems to allude to the past as well.
Designers & Collectionshiplatina.com

6 Summer Collections from Latina-Owned Brands You Need to Check Out

Summer is almost officially here and as we slowly transition to post-pandemic life we’re excited to actually get out of our loungewear (though not for long, let’s be real) and enjoy outings with our friends. But we’re not the only ones on the move, the economy is also once again improving and small businesses are reviving after an undoubtedly difficult year. We’re all about supporting Latina entrepreneurs like Jen Zeano of Jen Zeano Designs and Joanna and Leslie, the duo behind Vive Cosmetics, who have dedicated their brands to elevating Latinidad. Read on to discover the latest collections from some of our favorite Latina-owned brands that’ll keep you looking stylish this summer.
Retailboxden.com

Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Bred Patent' (oct 2021)

Air Jordan 1 High OG 'Bred Patent' (oct 2021) The Bred Air Jordan 1 will likely always be one of the most coveted colorways of the sneaker. With the connection between the black and red and the Chicago Bulls’ colorway, the duo of black and red is nostalgic for many sneakers and basketball fans. Dressed in an official colorway of Black, White, and Varsity Red, no leaked images have surfaced in the edition but we have a nice mock-up to go off of. Expect the usual iconic Bred colorway across a full patent leather design that’s complemented with a white rubber midsole and red rubber outsole.
Beauty & Fashionhouseofheat.co

Concept Lab // Air Jordan 6 “Black Carmine”

Sharing our concept work with our fans is an enjoyable experience. It’s often a ground for praise, disdain, feedback, and even ideas. Just yesterday, when we re-posted our 2019 “Patent Pack” of Air Jordan 1 Highs, the conversation got flowing. A fan suggested a reverse Carmine Air Jordan 6 — a colorway we’ve already tried (it wasn’t that great, TBH) — which turned into a mention of one I’ve previously made for real through a local customizer circa 2015, an Air Jordan 6 “Black Carmine”.
Apparelweartesters.com

Air Jordan 3 Rust Pink Review

The Air Jordan 3 Rust Pink is a new play on colors for a timeless classic. The shoe is quite straightforward and needs little to no introduction. Right off the bat, it’s obvious that this shoe isn’t for everyone. With so much pink and that block of crimson, these may throw people off or have them pulling out their wallets real quick. Which one are you?
Apparelhouseofheat.co

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tropical Twist” Drops June 22nd

From ballistic mesh makes to patent leather mash-ups, we’ve seen the Air Jordan 1 Mid pop up in a wide variety of textural and material makeups over the past few weeks. And although these tweaks are welcome changes, it’s often the silhouette’s traditional leather build that moves units. Not-so-traditional is this new “Black Toe” color blocking featured on this upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Tropical Twist” which splits the overlays into an all-new layout. Here, White leather uppers and collars — the latter seemingly the new trend — form the pair’s base, with black leather toe caps and lower eyelets forming at the forefoot. Traditionally, a Black Toe blocking continues up the eyelets, but here the entirety of the sneaker’s rear overlays arrive in the title color; Eyelets, ankle flaps, Swooshes, and heel panels all arrive in. Crimson Tint. Black drops the nylon tongues, liners, laces, and Wings decal, with the pair resting atop a white and black sole unit to complete the design.
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

A Blue/Yellow Undefeated x Nike Air Force 1 Low Has Surfaced

Arriving as a part of the “Dunk vs AF-1” collection, Undefeated and Nike have prepared a Blue/Yellow Nike Air Force 1 Low. We’ve seen a handful of Nike Dunk and Air Force 1 Low’s surface in the last couple of weeks that will be featured in the Dunk vs AF-1 collection and the capsule continues to grow with yet another edition surfacing. This time displaying a bright Royal Blue, Yellow, and white design, the sneaker featured golden yellow hues on the mesh base paneling while crocodile leather is used on the overlay system which dons Royal Blue. White then pops on the upper on the Nike Swoosh logo, heel overlay, and the embroidered Undefeated logo on the lower ankles. To finish off the design an aged rubber midsole and outsole finish off the brand new offering.
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Nike Adds “Mystic Teal” Accents to the Air Max 96 II

Nike’s retro reissue of the Air Max 96 II is finally here, answering the calls of many Air Max heads for the return of a beloved model. This week, we have an early look the new “Mystic Teal” colorway, coming soon. Retro Air Max models are some of the most...
Beauty & Fashionjustfreshkicks.com

Chocolate Covers the Newest Air Jordan 1 Low

Perfect for shorts season, Jordan Brand has prepared a new offering of the Air Jordan 1 Low that features a white and chocolate colorway. While the Air Jordan 1 High will always be the AJ1 to have our hearts, the Air Jordan 1 Low has definitely climbed up the ranks the last couple of months and has a time and place that it may even be chosen over the High version. This offering takes a break from the red, blue, and purple colorway we’ve been seeing as of late with a new Chocolate Brown offering that features a full leather design of white leather on the sides and toes while Chocolate covers the overlay system around the toes, eyestays, heels and of course the Nike Swoosh branding. The new design is finished off with a white rubber midsole and chocolate rubber outsole.