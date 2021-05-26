Cancel
Your Favorite Rap Song, But It’s a Lo-Fi Remix

By Will Schube
Complex
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike all mutating scenes, the lo-fi movement in hip-hop began as something far different from what it has become. In the beginning, it was purely an aesthetic choice. Beatmakers like J Dilla, Nujabes, and Madlib brought the raw feeling of lo-fi indie rock music to rap production, favoring unmanipulated live-sounding instrumentation instead of the glossy boom-bap that was becoming more popular at the time. Those producers pulled from the recording methods of jazz players, which in turn, has had an outsized effect on the creation of lo-fi hip-hop. While the sound from Dilla to now has changed immensely, the ethics of the style has stayed the same. That remains the defining link between the original forms of lo-fi hip-hop music and the latest phenomenon, particularly the subsect of “Beats to study to/Beats to chill to” that are dominating YouTube.

