Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cryptocurrency Can Still Come Roaring Back. Here's How.

By Ariel Shapira
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecent cryptocurrency dips have given energy-efficiency and accessibility solutions a much-needed boost. Earlier this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern over Bitcoin’s “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions,” describing the amount of energy consumed with each transaction as “staggering.” Elon Musk justified his recent reversal on Tesla’s acceptance of Bitcoin by emphasizing the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining.”

www.nhregister.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Cardano
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Energy Efficiency#Bitcoin Network#Digital Currencies#Peer To Peer Technology#U S Treasury#The Ethereum Network#Fiat Currency#Bsc#Og Defi#Cryptocurrency Companies#Cryptocurrency Assets#Cryptocurrency Payments#Bitcoin Mining#Blockchain Technology#Analyzing Ethereum#Fiat Currencies#Merchants#Retail Investors#Massive Amounts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
Argentina
Related
Currenciesbitcoinmagazine.com

El Salvador Making Bitcoin Legal Tender Paves A Path For Bitcoin Adoption In Countries

This Week In Bitcoin is a new segment covering the events of the week that occurred in the Bitcoin industry, covering all the important news and analysis. Although bitcoin saw relatively steady gains over the last week, climbing to nearly $40,000, it was only a matter of time before Elon Musk started his fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) campaign again, tweeting a breakup meme alongside the Bitcoin hashtag early Friday morning, which sent the bitcoin price tumbling as much as 7%. Of course, this was to be expected since Musk cannot seem to resist spreading FUD, as he previously had with Tesla stock before the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) came knocking.
Marketscfainstitute.org

Blockchain and DeFI: Drivers of Change in Asset Management

Posted In: Alternative Investments, Drivers of Value, Economics, Future States. That’s what Mona El Isa, the founder and CEO of Avantgarde Finance, told the audience at the Alpha Summit by CFA Institute last month. “If you make that assumption, you can totally re-imagine the infrastructure that finance is built on,”...
Marketssamfordcrimson.com

Bitcoin falls further as China cracks down on crypto-currencies

The price of Bitcoin fell below $34,000 (£24,030) for the first time in three months on Wednesday, after China imposed fresh curbs on crypto-currencies. Beijing banned banks and payment firms from providing services related to crypto-currency transactions. It also warned investors against speculative crypto trading on Tuesday. It follows falls...
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Why Ethereum Is ‘On Track’ To Surpass Bitcoin’s Market Cap

Bitcoin and ethereum have seen their rivalry increase in 2021 as the battle for dominance among cryptocurrencies heats up. The bitcoin price has soared by almost four-fold over the last 12 months, however, the ethereum price has rocketed 1,000% during the same period—closing the (still sizable) gap between the two biggest cryptocurrencies’ market capitalizations.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Experiences Steepest Decline in Last 10 Days

The drop of over 9% is the biggest that the bulls have had to contend with in the last 10 days. Bitcoin (BTC) price reached its lowest in 10 days due to the American monetary policy and the Chinese regulations coming to play. In the early hours of Monday morning, 2:00 UTC, the price of the first and largest crypto by market capitalization Bitcoin (BTC) started experiencing a serious decline. The price had declined from $35,466 to $33,221. On Tuesday the asset is moving even lower, BTC was trading at $32,873.70 (-9.49%) at press time.
StocksMoney Morning

12 Cryptocurrency Stocks to Buy in 2021

The pool of cryptocurrency stocks to buy isn't especially large (yet), but it does offer investors a more conventional way of gaining exposure to this explosive asset class. The flagship for now, of course, is Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), the first bona fide initial public offering (IPO) of a cryptocurrency-based company in the U.S. markets. A wave of crypto IPOs will likely follow over the next several years.
Businessdecrypt.co

Bitcoin 2021 Panelists Make ‘Moral Case’ for Bitcoin

The moral case for Bitcoin stems from property rights, thinks Bitcoin developer Jimmy Song. The US dollar violates property rights because inflation subtracts value from what rightfully belongs to an individual, said Robert Breedlove, CEO of investment firm Parallax Digital. Bitcoin’s success is a moral imperative, argued a group of...
Marketsinstitutionalinvestor.com

Video: How the Crypto Market is Still Evolving

Bitcoin’s crypto market share has dropped in 2021 to just under 50%, while ethereum has risen to about 15%. Blu Putnam and Erik Norland discuss how supply and transaction costs impact price volatility in the cryptocurrency market. Digital currencies are trending, and they are complex. That’s due in part to...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Over $11B in Bitcoin Held by 32 Companies: Crypto Treasuries Report

Data from CryptoTreasuries shows that 32 companies hold nearly $12 billion in BTC, while 11 companies hold roughly $470 million in ETH. According to data from CryptoTreasuries, 32 companies together hold about 325,013 bitcoin. That value amounts to roughly $11.7 billion. As for Ethereum, 11 companies hold 169,279 ETH, at a value of roughly $470 million. These figures are not exhaustive but do give an indication of how much weight is being thrown behind the assets.
StocksCoinDesk

Polygon’s MATIC Token Ended May Up 120% Despite Bitcoin’s Price Crash

Ethereum rivals like Polkadot, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain would also seem ready to gain. However, as Polygon is a sidechain that works in conjunction with Ethereum, it benefits from Ethereum’s dominating network effects and thus holds an edge over blockchains that seek to replace the market-leading giant. Perhaps that’s why tokens powering Ethereum rivals Polkadot, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain suffered double-digit losses in May even as MATIC extended a four-month run of gains. A recent string of flash loan attacks on products built on the Binance Smart Chain likely didn’t help the reputation of the would-be Ethereum dethroners either.
BusinessCoinDesk

Bitcoin, Gold Are Likely to Withstand Fed Taper, SkyBridge Capital Says

“All fiat-currency alternatives – which have all gone through fairly recent substantial corrections – are in a much better place now to handle that eventual taper and gradual slowing of money-supply growth than they were as they were making higher-highs after higher-highs,” Troy Gayeski, co-chief investment officer and senior portfolio manager at SkyBridge Capital, told Bloomberg last week.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Crypto week at a glance: Consolidation continues with breakout imminent

The past week has been a period of consolidation while the market is trying to break out from its current levels to regain the bullish trends. We’ve had the 2021 Miami Bitcoin conference, yet another market-moving tweet from Musk, and the continued, unsurprising march of crypto and blockchain adoption taking shape globally with positive news feeding one another.
Petsmakeuseof.com

8 Dog-Inspired Cryptos That Aren't Dogecoin

Thanks to Elon Musk and a community of memelords, Dogecoin is the hottest meme cryptocurrency right now. In fact, people are so confident in Dogecoin's potential that the coin is predicted to hit $1 in less than a year. However, did you know that Dogecoin is not the only dog...
StocksMotley Fool

This Crypto Has Turned $10,000 Into $1.85 Million in 5 Years

It's the second-largest cryptocurrency, and it has delivered remarkable gains over the last five years. Cryptocurrency has gone through massive highs and soul-crushing lows, but one thing is certain. Investors who put their money in the right coins and gave them time to grow are very happy right now. That's...
MarketsRepublic

Bitcoin skyrocketed, but is it ‘digital gold’ or ‘fool’s gold?’

Bitcoin was created in 2009 and is the largest (recently valued at more than $900 billion, the same as the market capitalization of Facebook and greater than 494 of the stocks that comprise the S&P 500) and oldest cryptocurrency, a type of digital currency that’s an alternative to the U.S. dollar and other traditional, government-issued fiat currencies.
Currenciescryptofinancialtimes.com

Crypto assets: Hold crypto assets? Here’s how you are going to pay income-tax on it

A cryptocurrency is a decentralised digital asset and a medium of exchange. Bitcoin was the world’s first crypto currency launched in 2009. It was created by a software developer under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto. Based on blockchain technology, over 1,500 virtual currencies such as Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum and Dogecoin are being actively used and traded globally today.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

The crypto market’s 2021 boom

The year 2021 saw unparalleled growth in the crypto market. All cryptocurrencies have seen their all-time highs. A lot of projects have been introduced by several organizations.. Back in the year 2009, when Satoshi brought forth the concept of cryptocurrency, it was never taken seriously. There were times when entire...