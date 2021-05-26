Gemma Chan

Tom Jolliffe offers up ten essential Jackie Chan films…. Jackie Chan is the master of physical action comedy. His popularity has spread across the world from Hong Kong and China, to the west (even after early false starts to launch him as a star in the States). In the mid-80’s he was part of a collective of dynamic physical performers who revolutionised action cinema and the way a fight scene could be choreographed, shot and edited. Among the likes of Sammo Hung and Yeun Biao, Chan was the charismatic superstar and the one who put life and limb on the line to extremes no other mainstream star had seemingly done, since the long past days of Buster Keaton. For a time, high octane action and crazy stunts had a poster child, and his name was Jackie Chan. Here are ten essential Jackie Chan movies…