Kelly Marie Tran, David Harbour Among All-Star Cast for Gemma Chan-Produced Vincent Chin Murder Podcast. Hold Still, Vincent, the Gemma Chan-produced podcast about the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, has released all five of its episodes today. The series from podcast studio QCODE, announced in early…

Gemma Chan
David Harbour
Kelly Marie Tran
#Murder Of Vincent Chin#Podcast Studio Qcode#Episodes
Posted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Star-Studded Vincent Chin Podcast Pulled After Chin Estate Pushback

The producers of 'Hold Still, Vincent,' about the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin, took the podcast offline "out of respect." Three days after Hold Still, Vincent was released on all available audio platforms, the star-studded podcast about the 1982 murder of Vincent Chin was disabled by its producers after activist Helen Zia, who represents the Chin estate, revealed that neither she nor Chin’s family had been contacted about the project.
