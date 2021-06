A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.