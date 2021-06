When you need to spice up your food, you don't have to go far to find some incredibly hot peppers that can take your meals to new heat thresholds. Peppers like the Carolina Reaper and the Trinidad Moruga Scorpion continue to rank as some of the spiciest items that can wreak some serious havoc, giving your meals a supercharged heat boost when habaneros and jalapenos just can't cut it (via Pepperhead). To figure out how much heat these peppers contain, food scientists use the Scoville Scale to determine the spice factor of each pepper.