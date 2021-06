There is much discussion about what kind of handgun is best for survival or end of the world scenarios. Some folks say revolvers, some say semi-automatics. Semi-automatic pistols generally have the advantage of capacity over revolvers, and are ideal for when/if you need firepower or just a gun with a lot of ammo on board. While most uses of a firearm might be for harvesting game, defense against two- and four-legged opponents is a real possibility. A pistol, especially a large-capacity semi-auto pistol, is a great tool for that. Most have between 15 to 20 rounds on board, and with potent and effective calibers. That’s a fistful of firepower.