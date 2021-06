Nothing says summer like a ball game and some hot dogs. There's just something about a ballpark frank that seems so much better than a hot dog made at home, but what if we told you there's a way to recreate that nostalgic and unforgettable taste of home game food from the comfort of your home? You can buy a pop-up hot dog toaster on Amazon, and it's way cooler than your traditional toaster oven or hot dog roller. This is one kitchen appliance you're going to wish you had bought sooner.