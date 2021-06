Not only is Simone Biles one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, but she’s also got the G.O.A.T.-branded collection of leotards to prove it. The Olympian kicked off the 2021 US Gymnastics Championships on Friday doing a floor routine while wearing a white and lilac leotard from her replica collection with GK Elite, which features crystal embellishment down the center and sheer long sleeves with the silhouette of a rhinestone goat prominently placed on her shoulder. On Sunday, she wore another black GK Elite leotard from her own collection, this time with the rhinestone goat embellishment on her hip. According to a press release from the gymnastics apparel brand, Biles designed the line of leotards herself to inspire athletes around the world to become the Greatest Of All Time. This also isn’t the first time she’s worn that particular animal on one of her competition looks. Biles first debuted the style on a training leotard ahead of the 2019 US Gymnastics Championships, and it then popped up again a few weeks ago bejeweled across the mid-back of her competition leotard at the GK US Classic.