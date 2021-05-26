Cancel
HBO Max: How much will it cost and what will its catalog be?

By Entrepreneur en Español
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHBO Max will reach 39 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean as of June 29 and compete with other streaming services in the region such as Netflix and Disney + . We tell you how much it will cost and what will be its catalog. The countries that HBO...

www.nhregister.com
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

HBO Max Turns 1: How Its Post-AT&T Future Looks

WarnerMedia’s big bet on video streaming will reach its first anniversary on May 27. And while passing that mark may be cause enough for celebration at another business, the mood within WarnerMedia’s streaming unit might not be so cheery as that date approaches, given how uncertain its future is. As...
TV & VideosPosted by
Variety

HBO Max With Ads Launches: What’s Different in the $10 Monthly Plan

WarnerMedia launched a cheaper, ad-supported version of HBO Max on Wednesday, available first in the U.S. For the $9.99 monthly plan for HBO Max with ads, the company promises throwing up no more than four minutes of commercials per hour of streaming content. It’s priced at 33% off the regular $14.99-per-month version of HBO Max without ads.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

HBO Max Blacks Out Before Much-Anticipated ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Finale

HBO Max’s goes blank for the second time in less than a week. Many users on Twitter aired their collective grief over attempting to use the HBO streaming service for The Mare Of Easttown finale. The Kate Winslet-fronted detective drama was scheduled to air its finale at 7PM PST. However, as many viewers reported, the experience was marred by the frustrating failure of the streaming giant’s service.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

HBO Max is doing pretty damn well on its 1st anniversary, despite experiencing so much drama

"I don’t even think it’s a stretch to call it a significant success on multiple fronts," says Josef Adalian of the WarnerMedia streaming service that launched on May 27, 2020. "It’s been a year for HBO Max, both literally and figuratively: The platform turns one year old (Thursday), and the last 12 months have been, well … eventful," he says. "Debuting amid a global pandemic was never going to be easy, but Max lived up to its moniker by producing the maximum amount of drama. There was that early and very confusing nonsense over the naming of various HBO products; an uninspired launch marketing campaign; COVID-related delays of tentpole shows such as The Flight Attendant and Gossip Girl; and the nasty battle with Roku and Amazon that kept the app unavailable to millions of potential subscribers for months. As if all that weren’t enough, the behind-the-scenes C-suite drama was like a scene out of Succession, culminating a few weeks ago with AT&T deciding to basically sell Max parent company WarnerMedia to Discovery Networks and exit the streaming business altogether." Adalian adds that HBO Max has shown impressive growth. Not Disney+ impressive! But pretty impressive for a streaming service that charges $15 a month. There's also the sterling content. "While WarnerMedia has allowed HBO and HBO Max to maintain separate development teams, both are overseen by HBO vet Casey Bloys and, more importantly, audiences don’t care what label is attached to a program (see also: FX on Hulu)," says Adalian. "So when assessing the strength of HBO Max, it makes no sense to distinguish between the two brands. By that standard, HBO Max’s slate, while not as bountiful as Netflix’s, has more than made up for it in terms of quality, attracting strong buzz and frequent critical acclaim for a long line of programs launched over past year: The Flight Attendant, Lovecraft Country, Hacks, Mare of Easttown, It’s a Sin, I May Destroy You, Perry Mason, Tina, and, yes, The Undoing. Plus, as the post-pandemic production pipeline heats up, Max’s roster will grow stronger still, benefiting from the return of some HBO tentpoles such as Succession, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Barry, Insecure, Westworld, and Euphoria. And next year, Max gets what could be its biggest weapon yet in the fight for subscribers: the Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon." ALSO: HBO Max's path to its launch was a mess, yet it miraculously isn't a mess.
TV & VideosThe Ringer

After a Year of Upheaval, HBO Max Has Carved Out Its Place

Today is supposed to be a victory lap for HBO Max. To mark the official one-year anniversary of its 2020 launch, the service has unveiled its ultimate flex: the reunion of the cast of Friends, the 10-season sitcom that originally aired on NBC but, under the intricate TV ownership structure laid bare by the streaming era, was produced by Warner Bros. Television and lent out to Netflix before being repatriated to the WarnerMedia empire on a new platform named after a premium cable channel. IP rights are complicated; nostalgia and star power are simple. Just look at that fountain!
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

How Does HBO Max Latin America Pricing Compare to Netflix and Disney+

Note that, due to WarnerMedia’s current status as an AT&T subsidiary, users who sign up through an affiliated mobile device will receive a discount, as well as those users who pay for quarterly and annual plans. HBO Max will offer two subscription plans for these regions, starting from about US$3...
TV Seriespocketnow.com

HBO Max rolls out its cheaper ad-supported plan

HBO Max was launched in the US last year. The service will be expanding to 39 territories across Latin America and the Caribbean in late June. Ahead of the global release, WarnerMedia said that it would be adding a new tier to its service. Now, the new subscription plan has started rolling out (via The Verge). The new tier will be priced at $10 per month, which saves $5 off the regular $15 plan of HBO Max. However, you’ll get to see ads, which are claimed to be both “elegant” and “respectful” of the subject matter.
TV & Videosprotocol.com

How WarnerMedia designed its cheaper HBO Max plan

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: a closer look at the decisions behind the new HBO Max plan and the slow growth of iPhone lidar scanning. HBO Max with ads is here: WarnerMedia launched a new $9.99 HBO Max plan Wednesday, while also rolling out new yearly billing options for people who want to save even more ($99.99/year for HBO Max with ads, $149.99/year for the ad-free plan).
TV ShowsCollider

Here's What's Leaving HBO Max in June 2021

Last call, y'all! HBO Max has one of the best libraries of films and TV shows available on streaming, but exactly which movies and shows you can watch at any given time is always changing, which means it's time to update your watchlist with the must-see titles that are leaving HBO Max in June.
WorldAdvanced Television

Malhotra named HBO Max MD in SE Asia, India

WarnerMedia has announced that Amit Malhotra will join the company later this month as Managing Director for HBO Max in Southeast Asia and India. He will report to Johannes Larcher, Head of HBO Max International, and will be responsible for the rollout and management of WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer platform in Southeast Asia. He will immediately assume responsibility for the management of HBO GO, WarnerMedia’s existing OTT streaming service available in eight territories across Southeast Asia. In the future, he will spearhead the introduction of HBO Max in these territories and will lead WarnerMedia’s exploration of future opportunities to launch the streaming platform in additional markets, as well as a potential future launch in India.
MoviesAnimation Magazine

News Bytes: Another Win for ‘Nuevo Rico,’ LEGO Movie World Sneak Peek, Rugrats Escape Room & More

LALIFF wrapped its 2021 edition combining in-person and virtual screenings, in addition to the premieres of the films by the fellows of Latinx Inclusion Fellowship sponsored by Netflix and its first-ever Animation Day, organized with LatinX in Animation and featuring an inaugural animated shorts program presented by Cartoon Network Studios’ Cartoon Cartoons. Kristian Mercado’s Nuevo Rico was named the festival’s first Best Animated Short Film jury prize winner (receiving a Toon Boom Storyboard Pro license).
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Paramount Announces A Mountain Of Movies, Original Series And Live Sports Coming To The Service This Summer

Paramount+ today announced it will significantly expand its content offering this summer, starting with the exclusive premiere of the sci-fi action film "Infinite" and introduction of more than 1,000 premium movies this week. From generation-defining films and award-winning classics to thrilling action-adventure movies and family friendly hits, the world-class movie library will be complemented by a summer slate of highly anticipated originals, plus an unrivaled sports package that includes hundreds of marquee soccer matches. The new summer slate will roll out over the next several weeks, joining Paramount+'s already extensive content portfolio that is now available to subscribers at a new low-cost tier of just $4.99/month starting today.
EntertainmentNews 12

HBO Max streaming service reduces subscription price, but at a cost

Crew Dragon Capsule will launch three private astronaut missions through 2023. A deal was signed on Wednesday with Axiom Space and marks one of the biggest deals in the private spaceflight industry. The missions will be about six months apart, beginning with Axiom's "all civilian" crew flight to the international...
TV SeriesObserver

Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Is Everything Broadcast TV Should Be

Netflix’s Lupin quickly became the most-watched show in France and Italy following Part I’s release January 8. Soon, it was trending in the top three in the United Kingdom and became the first French series to chart in Netflix’s Top 10 in both the U.S. and Brazil. The streamer announced in April that the stylish heist drama accrued 76 million views over its first 28 days of availability. This would tie it with The Witcher as Netflix’s second most-watched original series ever if the streamer’s numbers are to be believed.
TV & VideosPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to watch the Friends Reunion online on HBO Max: trailer, date and time

The Friends Reunion starts streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, May 27 at 3 a.m. ET / midnight P.T. That "break?" It's over. It's almost time to watch the Friends Reunion online on HBO Max, and catch up with the six New Yorkers who hogged the best couch in Central Perk for years. The special will be a mix of pre-taped scenes where the group is older, and reunion-style content where the cast chats about it all.
TV & Videoscybernews.com

How to watch HBO Max outside the US

HBO Max is HBO’s new streaming service that is only available in America. This is because HBO places geo-restrictions on its content to comply with distribution rights and copyright protections. HBO Max has a huge range of high-quality content, including the latest blockbuster releases from Warner Bros. So how can...