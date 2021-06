In response to a disaster that killed hundreds of Texans (we still don’t know how many) and cost billions of dollars (we still don’t know how much), the Texas Legislature passed a handful of totally inadequate bills that will not assure Texans such a disaster will not occur again. Nor did the Legislature answer the questions about how this occurred in the first place. It did minimal investigation, taking little input from the public, stakeholder groups, or people that might actually know something about solving the problem.