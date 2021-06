It seems like the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation can't stay away from the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as much as the fans can't because Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back! After quitting the show, Polizzi has made a highly anticipated return,and she's giving her fans an explanation on why. Her followers were shocked when they saw a video teaser for the second half of the most recent season of the reality series that revealed Pollizi was back, but she has a good explanation.