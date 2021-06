The Championship of Knokke-Heist was a real thriller. With absolute top riders and equally fantastic horses competing in the 1.50m class the game was on. The competition that was ridden over two rounds had 38 horse-and-rider combinations in the first round of the five-star challenge. Only six of those managed to cross the finish line with zero faults on the scoreboard. But with fifteen riders allowed to return in the second round – carrying over their penalties from the first round – the competition was lifted to an even higher level.